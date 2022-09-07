Dolly Parton's Nashville home with husband Carl is not what you'd expect Dolly and Carl have lived in the same house since 1999

Dolly Parton is reportedly worth an impressive $350million - but she hasn't used her wealth to splurge on a new home.

The 9-5 singer still lives in the same home in Brentwood, Nashville, that she purchased in 1999 for $400,000. She shares it with her husband, Carl Dean, and while she may have bought it for a reasonable fee, it's not lacking when it comes to luxe amenities.

The property features its own tennis court, swimming pool, chapel, and farm, according to the Kiwi Report. During the pandemic, Dolly unveiled more of the inside than ever before, and it's surprisingly lowkey for such a characterful country singer…

Dolly Parton's kitchen

Dolly's kitchen appears to have had an upgrade since she last gave fans a glimpse inside. The space is filled with modern appliances and features plenty of pops of pink thanks to her cooking utensils alongside her white cupboards, which have remained to this day.

Dolly previously invited Reese Witherspoon into her home back in 2018 to film the first episode of Reese's YouTube series, Shine On.

They filmed from the kitchen which appears to have a lot less color back then. The room is fitted with white wooden cupboards and a brown central island with white marble worktops. Dolly's appliances are silver, including two dishwashers, a double fridge, and a double oven.

Dolly Parton's music room

Dolly has her very own music room, complete with a black piano. It's decorated with cream walls and patterned green carpet, as well as ruched floral blinds.

Although unclear whether it's in the same room, Dolly also has an enormous collection of awards from her career in one room, complete with a large painting honoring her achievement of selling 100 million records worldwide. In keeping with the vintage theme of the home, it features patterned wallpaper and wooden furniture.

Dolly Parton's living room

Dolly's living room features a cream leather armchair and a small mirrored side table holding a bubble lamp and a butterfly ornament.

A video filmed from a different angle in the room showed that other furniture includes a brown sofa with burgundy and brown patterned cushions and a floral burgundy rug.

Dolly Parton's hallway

Dolly's hallway is painted light yellow and has a wooden stair banister. She has also added a retro wooden side dresser on one side, and a glass candle lantern in the corner.

