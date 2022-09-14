Loose Women stars' beautiful homes revealed – Stacey Solomon, Coleen Nolan and more

Loose Women has been taken off the air to make way for continuing news coverage following Queen Elizabeth II's death, giving stars of the ITV show an unexpected week off.

Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford, Carol McGiffin and Linda Robson are among the stars of the lunchtime show who will likely be spending more time at home in the coming days, and they have previously revealed several glimpses inside their homes on social media. Keep reading to see more…

Ruth Langsford

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes live together in a beautiful Surrey mansion, which often features in their Instagram posts. Ruth shared a photo of herself in the living room, revealing an enormous skylight and a modern fireplace.

The TV host once revealed how she enjoys spending Sundays at her home, with a clip showing her mum sat on the sofa with her feet up, and offering a peek at her stylish living room, which has a neutral colour palette and huge L-shaped sofa.

The kitchen, from where Ruth often shares cooking videos, has wooden cabinets, integrated appliances and marble worktops.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon moved into her dream home in 2021 along with Joe Swash, and her sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex. Stacey and Joe's new bedroom features vaulted ceilings with wooden beams that have been painted cream to match the cream walls. One highlight is that the couple can watch the sunrise on one side of the room and the sunset on the other – how magical!

The vast garden is one of the family's favourite spaces and there is a gorgeous walkway with wooden arches and climber plants which looks straight from a fairy tale.

Carol McGiffin

Carol McGiffin has made a triumphant return to the Loose Women studio in London, but she has a gorgeous residence in France with her husband Mark Cassidy. Carol frequently shows off her Scandi-chic bedroom on Instagram as she poses for mirror selfies. The room features tiled floors, cream walls and a leather bed. It also has patterned rugs and abstract artwork.

The living room is extremely chic with a large cream sofa featuring a patterned bolster pillow and there are many photographs and prints dotted around the space. The wooden door and sideboard keep the space traditional, while the artworks add a modern touch.

On a gloriously sunny day, Carol stood in a picture-perfect garden, which could be the outside space at her own home. The lawned garden features many plant pots filled with gorgeous flowers and there are hedges around the perimeter. In the distance, the mountainous landscape can be observed.

Frankie Bridge

One of the newer additions to the Loose Women panel, singer Frankie Bridge lives in a gorgeous Surrey home with her husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons, Parker and Carter. Her vast kitchen has recently undergone an epic makeover – and it looks unreal!

The family even have their very own home gym, complete with an assault bike, a ski-erg machine, a boxing bag, a selection of free weights, a jump box, kettlebells, a rowing machine and slam balls.

Brenda Edwards

We do not usually get to see much of Brenda's home, however, for Loose Women she has shown off little glimpses. When she's on-air she sits in a room piled high with CDs – which seems only right considering her musical talents.

Brenda has also given us a peek at her very modern kitchen, complete with brick-style tiling, marble worktops and stainless steel details. The singer did add some personality to the space though, with two pretty butterflies positioned on her cooker hood.

Jane Moore

Although Jane hasn't posted many photos of her home on Instagram, she did give a peek inside her kitchen one Pancake Day. The stylish kitchen features white glossy cabinets with dark grey worktops, and Jane has an array of appliances, spices and ingredients on display.

Linda Robson

Linda and her husband Mark live together in North London, and one video posted from the property shows that she has a black-and-white print from the Loose Women Body Stories campaign on display in her kitchen.

The kitchen has a modern white and grey colour scheme, with wooden flooring and a long wooden dining table where she and her family can enjoy meals together. A high chair is in place for Linda's grandchildren, and there also several vases of flowers, and photos on display.

Denise Welch

Denise rarely posts photos from the home she shares with husband Lincoln Townley, but couldn't resist sharing this snap from her kitchen after catching her son tucking into her diet crisps. The kitchen has cream fitted cabinets and black worktops, with red, blue and yellow wall tiles adding a splash of colour.

Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan moved house during lockdown, and as well as joining Loose Women live from her new home, she shared a look inside on Instagram. It shows her open-plan living and dining area, which leads out on to the patio and garden.

Coleen announced the news on an episode of Loose Women, which she joined from her kitchen. It features white walls and a combination of grey and white cupboards. There is also a traditional grey AGA in the room.

Coleen showed off her new dining room table on Instagram - and it is safe to say one of her dogs approved of the new home addition very much!

Nadia Sawalha

Nadia often posts photos from the family home she shares with husband Mark and their two daughters, Maddy and Kiki. The five-bedroom property is ideal for entertaining, with a spacious open plan kitchen that has modern white cabinets, and a breakfast bar where all four family members can sit.

The living room has a neutral colour scheme with cream walls, leather sofas and wooden flooring, but Nadia has added character with a hanging chair in the corner of the room.

