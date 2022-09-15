H&M's new-in homeware is giving designer vibes: 10 luxe-look pieces we love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As soon as we spotted H&M's new home decor, we thought: "Ooooh, luxe!" And the truth is, we're loving it all. The collection promises "a return to glamour" and the monochrome neutrals, logo motifs and leather, glass and gold accents are giving serious luxury vibes.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's chic home decor is all over Amazon right now

Let's face it, in these times of tighter budgets, not everyone is ready to splash out on Armani Casa, Hermès and Gucci decor looks for their homes – but that doesn’t mean we can’t get inspired!

AN ORGANISED HOME: 10 stylish home storage boxes that you’ll actually want on display

DECOR IDEAS: 11 bohemian home interiors ideas for calming, effortless style

Thanks to the Classic Collection drop, inspired by the most glamorous trends of the 1970s, we can't wait to create that luxury look for less.

Key pieces at H&M include fabulous logo cushions and leather goods that will add an instant touch of luxe.

Patterned cushion cover, £12.99 / $17.99 each, H&M

Love Armani Home? H&M's sculptural glass vases and black dishes are a fabulous way to create a similar vibe.

Classic smoke glass vase, £39.99 / $64.99, H&M

So whether you're looking to elevate the decor your living room, dining room or bath, we've picked out some of our favourite pieces to get you started!

Jacquard-patterned hand towel, also avail in bath towel, £8.99 / $12.99, H&M

Scented candle, also in Yuzu Blossom and Cedarwood, £7.99 / $10.99, H&M

Wool-blend black and white graphic rug, £499.99, H&M

Bubbled plant pot, also in beige, powder pink and ivory, £17.99 / $24.99, H&M

Genuine leather tray, £29.99 / $39.99, H&M

Stoneware plate, more colours, £9.99 / $14.99, H&M

Satin pyjamas, also in beige and black, £34.99 / $49.99, H&M

Deep-pile bath mat, £24.99 / $34.99, H&M

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.