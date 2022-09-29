Nathan Fillion's enchanting backyard in LA home is a tropical wonderland The star gave a very rare look at his home

Nathan Fillion doesn't often open the doors to his impressive Los Angeles abode, but when he does - wow! The Rookie star previously showed off his stunning backyard in a video he posted on Instagram, and its a total tropical paradise.

While the focus of the clip was the adorable hummingbird Nathan had rescued from inside his home, there was no eclipsing his surroundings. In the video, Nathan was carefully holding the tiny bird and leading it to a feeder as he marveled at the rare moment.

The actor walked through the sunshine, and his expansive yard was visible in the background. Palm trees surrounded the lush lawn and the swimming pool was enormous.

The patio provided plenty of outdoor entertainment space and the entire area looked secluded and relaxing.

Nathan shares his home with his beloved cat, Bowie, and he made reference to his pet in the caption which read: "Had a visitor this morning. Glad I found him before the cat did. Thought I’d share. Enjoy."

Nathan gave a tour of his yard as he resuced the bird

His post was met with amazement and fans loved the sweet video. Fellow actor Justin Long also commented and wrote: "Not to brag but I'm a HUGE bird enthusiast and, Nathan, it appears you've found a very rare California Condor!! Cannot believe it fit in the palm of your hand."

Nathan's house is stunning and during the pandemic he spent much more time there than usual and took the opportunity to do some DIY.

During a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa said of his surroundings: "Wow that looks like you're in a set," and he responded: "I'm so glad you mentioned that, this is the first thing I did in lockdown in March, I built a studio."

Nathan shares his home with his beloved cat Bowie

Gesturing around the room, Nathan added: "This is my guest room that never gets used, there's a recording booth in the corner."

His home also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows giving him incredible views of his garden and the wildlife that comes to visit.

