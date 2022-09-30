Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 5 incredible homes span from NY to the Caribbean – inside The couple spend most of their time in New York

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a combined net worth of an estimated $160million, so it is little surprise they have a vast property portfolio, which spans from Colorado to the Caribbean.

While the couple spend the majority of their time at their $27million Upper East Side townhouse in Manhattan, they also have some other lesser-seen homes, including a Hamptons estate where they have previously hosted friends including Kelly's co-star Ryan Seacrest. Let's explore their incredible homes…

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' $27million Manhattan townhouse

Kelly, 51, and Mark, 51, own a five bedroom and six bathroom townhouse in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, which they share with their children. Previous photos shared from the home have showcased the incredible living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a log-burning fireplace, an impressive hallway and an enormous roof terrace with a dining table for al fresco entertaining.

Mark and Kelly's Manhattan home has a large terrace

Michigan rental home

Doting parents Kelly and Mark have been renting a property in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to be closer to their son Joaquin, who is studying at the University of Michigan. Kelly revealed a peek inside the living room while hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan virtually from the property, showing its muted décor, complete with grey sofas and white cabinets adorned with candles, vases and succulents.

The couple have rented a property in Michigan

Hamptons vacation home

The couple have a vacation home in Southampton, and they've even hosted her co-star Ryan Seacrest for a getaway there. A photo shared by Kelly showed Ryan enjoying a dip in the pool, and she has previously revealed it has "cornfields and hayrides", along with plenty of space for their children to explore, in an interview with Redbook.

Kelly and Mark's Hamptons home has an outdoor swimming pool

Colorado retreat

Telluride, Colorado, is the location for another of Mark and Kelly's incredible properties, which the TV host has previously revealed boasts mountain views from every window. "For me, waking up and having coffee and looking out the window in that gorgeous setting is everything. We watch the sun come up, pinch ourselves, and say, 'Can you believe this?'" she told Redbook.

Mark has previously shared a photo from a visit to the property on Instagram, revealing it has a red swing on the porch where they can enjoy the views together. It looks idyllic!

A red swing hangs on the porch at their Colorado home

Caribbean island escape

Kelly and Mark were lucky enough to isolate at their vacation home in the Caribbean during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, and we can't think of a better place to spend lockdown. The property has an outdoor swimming pool, large garden and balconies from the top floor bedrooms, all overlooking the ocean.

Mark and Kelly spent lockdown in the Caribbean

