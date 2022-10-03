Mrs Hinch just found the chicest Halloween home decor on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to homeware, Mrs Hinch is a self-confessed Amazon addict, and who can blame her?

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the clean-fluencer – AKA Sophie Hinchliffe – gave fans a first glimpse of her Halloween-inspired decor, and it's safe to say we're obsessed.

WATCH: Mrs Hinch shows off Halloween home decor

Showcasing her latest autumnal display, the mum-of-two zoomed in on her seriously chic collection of white pumpkins, which she's been decorating table tops and window ledges around the house with.

Speaking about the affordable decor on her Instagram stories, Mrs Hinch said:

"These pumpkins, guys, are from Amazon. They come in like a box of 20, I think, and you get all different shapes and sizes. As you can see they're polystyrene so they're really light and I actually spray painted this one last year. Still got it, I still love it. So, you can just paint them to your own colour scheme I guess and just put them everywhere around the home."

Benjia Pumpkin Autumn Decorations (pack of 8), £11.99, Amazon

While Mrs Hinch is yet to share an Amazon link with her followers, we've found her exact pumpkins in a pack of eight, and they're an absolute bargain!

Priced at £11.99, the social media sensation has opted for the white version but you can also shop her pumpkins in a traditional orange or a metallic gold design – it all depends on your colour scheme.

And of course, if you wanted a few more pumpkins to add to your Halloween display, then you can upgrade to the 12-piece collection, which retails at £14.99.

Mrs Hinch gave fans a glimpse of her living room on Instagram

Boasting a 4.5-star rating and endless glowing reviews, Amazon's pumpkin set is clearly a hit with shoppers.

"Perfect, better than expected, will be using them outside on my doorstep for Autumn," wrote one. "Fab for autumnal displays," added another happy customer.

