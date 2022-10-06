Paul Hollywood's ultra private home life with girlfriend Melissa Spalding revealed The GBBO star has an impressive home

Paul Hollywood is famed for his handshakes and expert cookery knowledge, and he's become synonymous with The Great British Bake Off, but where does the presenter spend time off camera?

RELATED: Bake Off star Prue Leith's colourful kitchen has to be seen to be believed

The star has a quiet life in rural Kent, residing in an impressive Grade II listed home in Ashford. The converted farmhouse is said to be surrounded by eight acres of idyllic land. The property itself is comprised of four bedrooms, two bathrooms and features a large sweeping driveway like you'd find at a royal residence.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the new Great British Bake Off contestants

Outside, the couple have stables but it's unknown whether they own any horses.

SEE: The heartbreaking reason behind GBBO star Matt Lucas’ weight loss journey

PHOTOS: GBBO stars' epic homes: Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas & more

Speaking to Yahoo, the Channel 4 star revealed that his favourite spot at his private residence is not in fact the kitchen, it's the garden!

Paul Hollywood lives in a Grade II listed home in Ashford

"Weirdly I really enjoy cutting the lawn. I’m a bit like Forrest Gump on my sit-on mower! I enjoy the monotony of it, without having to think too much," the chef admitted.

He went on to say: "I also do a lot of cooking outside. I’ve got a pizza oven which I use quite a bit. I haven’t done bread in it yet but that’s something I was going to do this year. I used to in Cyprus when I was living there, and it does work beautifully."

Paul is obsessed with his trusty pizza oven

Pizzas must be one of Paul's favourites considering that's what his girlfriend serves up at the pub where she's a landlady, The Chequers Inn.

The star has decided that the quiet country life is definitely for him. "I like my privacy where I am and I feel safe there. I’ve become more of a hermit over the last few years," he told Yahoo.

Paul spends most of his time outside

"I like my own space in the house, kicking back, putting my dressing gown on and watching the telly and that’s where I’m my most comfortable."

BAKE OFF: Noel Fielding shares rare post about eldest daughter Dali – delighted fans react

Paul previously lived in a Grade I-listed home in Kent, which he listed for sale in 2016.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.