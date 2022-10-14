Gogglebox stars' private rooms you don't get to see on TV Some rooms may surprise you

Gogglebox stars grace our screens each week, inviting us into their lovely living rooms, but what about the rest of their stunning homes?

From the Malone family's ultra-modern bathroom to Giles and Mary's wild garden and Stephen and Daniel's stylish kitchen, we take a look at the parts of these Gogglebox stars' homes that you never get to see on screen…

The Siddiquis

Baasit and Umar regularly feature on the hit Channel 4 show with their father Sid and sometimes the programme is filmed inside Sid's home. Their cosy living room has a large green sofa and patterned wallpaper and, in a clip, posted on Instagram, fans were able to see the living space from another angle.

While Sid was partaking in a balancing challenge, we were offered a look at their wooden and marble fireplace. Above the fire hangs a large mirror to create the illusion of a bigger room, and the family has a cabinet in the corner filled with books and a globe ornament on display.

The Malones

The Malone family live in Manchester and have been on our screens for seven years now, since first appearing on the hit Channel 4 show in 2014. Although Tom Malone Jr has now moved out with his model girlfriend Bryony Briscoe, before he left the family abode, he shared an impromptu look inside their surprisingly modern bathroom.

Dancer Tom took to social media to share a fun video with his mother Julie and inadvertently showed off the chic space. The space we never get to see on the show features a large mirror on the wall, which Tom uses for his trick, and the room is immaculately decorated with large grey tiles and contemporary spotlights.

Lee Riley and Jenny Newby

The long-time friends live on the same caravan park in Hull and decided to move in together during the coronavirus pandemic to be able to continue filming the show. Their joint Instagram feed has allowed followers to see behind-the-scenes of filming when they snapped a picture revealing the camera and equipment, as well as another corner of the caravan.

The pals have also gave us a look at the front of Lee's caravan when they posed outside on the front porch for a picture. The white wooden beams provide a modern finish to the home's exterior.

At Christmas time, Jenny and Lee showed off a corner of Lee's home with a beautiful reindeer ornament and festive garland. The star also has a large wooden mirror in his living room and a matching mantlepiece.

Mary and Giles

Gogglebox viewers only get to see a tiny corner of Mary Killen and Giles Wood's cosy cottage, revealing their armchairs and abundant book collection – but what about the rest of the property?

Their Instagram page has uncovered a picture of the pair enjoying their garden sat on a rustic wooden bench. Their property exterior with its traditional windows could be seen in the background.

Ellie Warner

Hairdresser Ellie Warner appears on the show alongside her sister Izzy and although we only ever see them cosied up on the sofa (now in Ellie's new fancy living room), her Instagram has given fans looks into other parts of her home.

The hairdresser and TV star has a whole Instagram page (@throughmykeyhole) dedicated to her home renovations at her 1930's home in Leeds, sharing behind-the-scenes peeks with her fans.

Ellie's dining room also has a pop of colour as the star has opted for a gorgeous olive hue for the walls. She has styled the space with a gorgeous farmhouse table, an exposed brick wall and an authentic-looking wood burner.

Izzi warner

While filming takes place at sister Ellie's house, at Christmas time, Izzi did show off her own abode on Instagram revealing a plush lounge with a navy blue wall and grey carpet. Her two children were pictured ready for a visit from Santa Claus.

Pete and Sophie Sandiford

The brother and sister duo are well known for making viewers laugh with their hilarious remarks and silly antics – and the fun continues over on their social media accounts. One day, Pete decided to dress up as Geri Halliwell and by posing for a photograph, he in turn showed off their modern kitchen area. As well as a large grey fridge-freezer the pair have a double oven. They have kept the space modern with white walls and wooden flooring.

Sophie gave her followers a look inside her kitchen cupboards to reveal her abundant cup collection. The mugs were piled high and included an array of fun designs – we could spot a flamingo, a skull and a unicorn amongst the range.

In another Instagram clip, Sophie revealed their back-garden space with a shot through their patio doors. In the foreground we can see a bar stool and outside they have a small decking space, a vibrant lawn and a bench – ideal for summertime.

Amy Tapper

The Tapper family are no longer on the show, but Amy continues to be in the limelight appearing on such shows as Celebs Go Dating. The star gave her followers a glimpse into her immaculate bedroom - a chic grey space with muted walls, a plush carpet and a built-in mirrored wardrobe. In the foreground, we can also see a corner of Amy's feminine bedspread with a floral motif.

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig moved to a new home in Brighton back in 2021 along with their three pet dogs – Babs, Princess and Betsey. On Valentine's Day Stephen showed off their jaw-dropping kitchen with stained wood floors, modern furnishings and quirky décor. How cool is that neon sign?

