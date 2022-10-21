Princess Kate and Prince William's unique sleeping arrangement in London The royals have a base at Kensington Palace

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William have recently relocated to Adelaide Cottage with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, the royals still have a London base at Apartment 1A inside of Kensington Palace, and did you know they have a rather unusual sleeping set up?

Inside their regal abode, it is believed that the royal couple sleep on the ground floor of the property rather than upstairs, as the upper floor is reserved for staff.

Their entourage of employees includes royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo who works full-time for the royals, caring for their three children.

Of course, royal fans have never seen inside the couple's private sleeping quarters, but they have been treated to glimpses inside other parts of their stunning abode.

The Wales' have a stunning home inside Kensington Palace

When the Obamas came to visit them, the Wales' (then Cambridges) released images of the then US President and First Lady being welcomed into their regal home.

Their drawing room is very typical of a standard palace, featuring floral furniture, golden accessories and plenty of antique items.

Rather surprisingly, it has been reported that their children's bedrooms have been decorated using IKEA furniture.

The children have IKEA furniture in their bedrooms

In 2018, during a visit to the National Museum of Architecture and Design in Stockholm, Princess Kate told IKEA's Head of Design, Marcus Engman, that she had chosen to fit Prince George's room with IKEA furniture. The couple also opted to do the same for their daughter Princess Charlotte, and we can only presume for little Prince Louis too.

Naturally, Marcus was overjoyed, and said, "I'm proud that we can suit everybody. That's what we want IKEA to be – for the many people of the world, both royalty and ordinary people." It is believed the couple selected the mainstream brand for its durability.

We can only wonder what Kate and William’s own bedroom is like!

