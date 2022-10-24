5 best budget vacuum cleaners you can buy for less than £100

A vacuum cleaner is an essential in every home. Whether you have carpets or hard flooring, vacuuming is the quickest and easiest way to get rid of dirt and dust so your space looks and feels as clean and cosy as possible.

With the cost of living crisis continuing for the foreseeable future, if you’re looking to buy a new vacuum, making a big investment right now may not be the most sensible option. Luckily, while it’s often true you get what you pay for, we’ve searched online to find vacuum cleaners with amazing reviews for less than £100 - and we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

Scroll on for the best budget vacuums from the likes of Russell Hobbs, Hoover and BISSELL.

Best all-rounder affordable vacuum cleaner

Hoover Breeze Evo Pets Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, £89, Amazon

Hoover’s Breeze Evo vacuum cleaner is an Amazon bestseller and a great all-rounder. It has a generous-sized three litre bin which can be emptied easily and hygienically, while the 4.5m stretch hose means you can vacuum a standard staircase in one go. With its adjustable brush bar, it works just as well on carpets as hardwood flooring.

Top review: "This hoover is powerful. Lots of suction and very versatile. The bin is so big that you really don't realise how much dirt you've sucked out of the carpet until you've finished. The hose is extremely long, although I'll hardly use it as I have a small cordless, too. The cable is very long, so I hardly have to stop at all to change sockets."

Affordable vacuum cleaner for removing pet hair

Russell Hobbs ATLAS 2 PET 2.5L Cylinder Vacuum, £62.99, Amazon

Lightweight but powerful with super strong suction, this Amazon’s Choice vacuum from Russell Hobbs is such a bargain at less than £65. Designed with pet owners in mind, the Pet Turbo tool removes the most stubborn animal hairs, even on upholstery.

Top review: "Purchased this Russell Hobbs vacuum cleaner and have found the difference between this and my last handheld is so noticeable. The Russell Hobbs has far more power and cleans so much better. I do miss the convenience of not having to plug it in, but I will definitely be sticking with this model. Overall, it is just much, much better. It's light and portable and very powerful. Very easy to empty, clean and maintain. Top marks from me."

Affordable vacuum cleaner for hard flooring

BISSELL Featherweight 2-in-1 Lightweight Vacuum, £45.99, Amazon

If you’re looking for a vacuum to clean hard flooring and upholstery, this is the one. Weighing just 2kg, it easily converts between upright and handheld, making it super quick and convenient to switch between the two. Reviews say the suction power is also second to none.

Top review: "I bought this vacuum cleaner as a way to tidy up my small studio flat with laminate floors and I am extremely impressed with this considering how cheap it is! It has amazing power and suction and makes my flat sparkling clean without leaving any dust. It is also pretty quiet for a vacuum too and is nice and slim to fit in the corner. I can imagine it wouldn’t be great for someone with thick carpets or a big house, but for me it’s a perfect product!"

Affordable vacuum cleaner for those with allergies

Amazon Basics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, £53.25, Amazon

Amazon’s own brand vacuum cleaner provides 700 watts of power, smooth-rolling manoeuvrability and a reusable dust bag. The air filter traps 99.5% of fine particles like dust mites, pet dander and pollen, making it perfect for those with allergies. It also comes with multiple attachments so you can use it for a variety of cleaning needs.

Top review: "I’m a single mum to three children, two of them have asthma and myself. I’m on a tight budget, so I needed something reasonably priced and to arrive quickly when my Zannusi vacuum broke down. And this one is AMAZING! I can’t recommend highly enough, it’s very strong/lightweight and quiet, and a fantastic price! Don’t be put off by non branded name, it is fabulous!"

Affordable handheld vacuum cleaner

VacLife Handheld Vacuum, £49.99, Amazon

If you’re after a vacuum cleaner to use in your car and those harder-to-reach areas in your home, this one from VacLife has over 10,000 five-star ratings and will set you back less than £50. It has a powerful motor and an impressive battery life.

Top review: "This vacuum has three amazing features. Firstly, it’s incredibly lightweight. I used it throughout the staircase and didn’t find it onerous to use at all as has been the case with previous handheld vacuum cleaners. Secondly, there is a very useful (and rather bright) light that you can turn on. It comes in very handy when using it in the car. Thirdly, the charging light is red or green on the actual charger and there is no guess work if the product has been charged or not. I thought it was not going to be as powerful as my corded vacuum - and of course it isn’t - but it’s got great suction and really does what it says on the tin. It did a great job and I was pleasantly surprised!"

