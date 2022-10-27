Inside Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's unreal $4.3m LA love nest The Frozen star lives in the Laughlin Park gated community

Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard are finally living in their dream home after years of extensive renovations.

The Hollywood couple bought their palatial LA home for $4.3million in 2017 and reportedly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars sprucing it up before moving in with their daughters Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven. The 4,048 square foot English Revival house in the Laughlin Park gated community has a total of four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

WATCH: Kristen Bell reveals quirky living room inside $4.3m LA home

It sits on nearly an acre of walled-in grounds and has a garage, motor court, and a pool with a hot tub.

Kristen and Dax's abode also has a surprising link to another famous property – the Playboy Mansion. Both homes were designed by architect Arthur R. Kelly, whose most famous work includes the former home of the late Hugh Hefner.

During an interview with Architectural Digest in 2019, Kristen revealed that her favorite room in the house is the open-plan living room and kitchen.

Kristen's open-plan living room is flooded with natural light

"Our house was getting tight. But the one thing we love about it is that it the kitchen and living room blend together, and we didn’t want to lose that, since the majority of time is spent there. It’s got a good flow," she said.

She also revealed that her designer, Amber Interiors, convinced Kristen to have a Lacanche stove in bone white installed, something she is glad she followed through with as she "really likes to cook".

The kitchen has a French stove and marble countertops

"I'm very excited about learning to cook on a French stove," Kristen said. "She somehow managed to find the perfect balance between an elegant kitchen [and] one that you can destroy while cooking. That’s the line I like to straddle."

The garden has rattan furniture and leads to a luxury pool

Kristen has shared peeks inside the home on social media in the past. Most recently, she gave fans a glimpse inside the open-plan living room which is filled with quirky touches.

Alongside crisp white walls, the large room is flooded with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead outside.

The living room is also home to a grand piano

There is also a blue sofa that is adorned with mismatched cushions, including one with a bright floral pattern and one with vertical grey stripes.

There is a large wooden cabinet that homes several black and white framed photos alongside a monochrome lamp, and a grand piano opposite.

