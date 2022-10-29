Inside Strictly's Dianne Buswell's first London flat with Joe Sugg where they fell in love The couple moved in together in August 2019

Strictly pro Dianne Buswell moved in with her boyfriend Joe Sugg in 2019 after meeting him on the beloved show. Before upping sticks and moving to their forever countryside home retreat, Joe owned a modern London flat which he bought in 2016. The fabulous space came complete with jaw-dropping rooftop and their own foosball table.

While living in London, the duo also had a special Strictly neighbour too – Dr Ranj, who competed alongside Joe on the show in 2018! Take a look through the gallery to see more of Dianne and Joe's stunning former city house where they fell in love during Strictly…

Joe and Dianne's kitchen

Dianne and Joe posed for a photo in their former ultra-modern kitchen. It featured minimalist grey cupboards and a marble island unit in the middle, with a high-tech induction hob.

Joe shared this photo on the proud day he first moved into his home, offering a glimpse at his contemporary open plan kitchen. The room had grey glossy cabinets and dark wooden flooring, with white worktops and built-in appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows appeared to lead out to a garden/ terrace, and gave the added benefit of filling the space with natural light.

Joe hosted his fellow Strictly contestants and other friends at his previous home to celebrate his 27th birthday. We don’t know what we love more – his modern kitchen or his Strictly-themed cake!

Dianne tucked into a tasty breakfast for this Instagram post which showed a glimpse into their chic flat. We spy a football table!

Joe and Dianne shared this clip to mark Dianne's 30th in 2019. The picture showed their kitchen's skylight as well as the decorative plants.

Joe and Dianne's bedroom

Joe and Dianne shared a peek inside their bedroom on Instagram, after investing in a new television that had been mounted on the wall opposite the bed.

Many of Joe's videos were filmed from his bedroom. The room had an upholstered bed with plain white bedding, and two striking industrial-style lamps placed on bedside tables at either side.

Joe and Dianne's rooftop

Joe shared a photo of Dianne enjoying her time off from Strictly rehearsals on their rooftop during the coronavirus pandemic. It boasted views across the whole of London, as well as an outdoor eating area and bean bags for the couple to sit on.

The rooftop also had a large egg chair where the Strictly stars previously posed for a snap, while this post revealed that the apartment has floor-to-ceiling glass windows surrounding the open-plan kitchen and living area.

Joe and Dianne's living room

The kitchen and living room area were open-plan and appeared to have a wraparound garden/ terrace. The star had designed the space for entertaining, with large sofas and his foosball table taking pride of place.

A grey corner sofa had been topped with red scatter cushions, while floor-length grey curtains cover the patio doors. Rather than opting for a wall-mounted TV, Joe went one step further, setting up a home cinema with projector mounted on the ceiling.

The couple had not one, but two, Strictly glitter balls to go on display in their home after winning the Strictly Come Dancing live tour at the beginning of 2019.

Joe and Dianne's hallway

A set of wooden and glass double doors led through to the hallway, which had a staircase featuring under-stair lighting, and led through to a number of other rooms.

Joe and Dianne's office area

Joe gave viewers a peek inside his old home office on YouTube, showing off the huge amount of technology he used to film and edit his videos, with two desktop screens plus a laptop. The large corner desk had also been topped with framed posters and memorabilia from his career.

