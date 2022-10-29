Strictly's Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's palatial home and pool is in a league of its own The TV stars also have a state of the art home gym

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly and her husband, This Morning presenter Vernon Kay have an idyllic six-bedroom home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. They had hoped to build a new four-storey modern house nearby, but following objections from their neighbours, they decided to ditch those plans and sell it for £1.7million.

The couple – who are parents to two daughters Phoebe and Amber – have a jaw-dropping property that looks straight out of a catalogue. Scroll on to see inside their palatial home that could rival a royal residence...

Tess shared a peek inside her beautiful kitchen when she showcased her culinary skills in a video in June 2020. It has a monochrome colour scheme with white walls and cabinets offset by black glossy worktops and stainless steel appliances.

Tess revealed her kitchen has white walls, patterned blinds and plenty of work surfaces for her to cook healthy meals.

When Vernon returned home following his stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, he enjoyed creature comforts such as his pink velvet sofa and grey cashmere blanket. A shelf with white candles and house plants add the finishing touches to the living area.

Tess' living room has grey walls with a biscuit-coloured L-shaped sofa. Another seating area can be seen behind her, which leads into the kitchen.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter has a huge open plan kitchen and living room area with glass doors surrounding the space that lead out into the garden. The room is light and airy with white walls and pale flooring, with duck egg blue sofas to add a pop of colour.

Tess shared a look inside her reception area before she headed out for the National Television Awards. It's decorated with wooden floors, and features a grey sofa with yellow and white cushions and one black and white polka dot style. The windows are designed with thin black frames, and Tess keeps two mini topiary trees in white pots on the window sills.

Tess and Vernon have converted their shed into their very own home gym, with an array of equipment including weights machines and a treadmill, and framed football shirts hanging on the walls.

Tess and Vernon's country house has lots of lovely features, including a bay window in the kitchen. In April when Vernon celebrated his birthday, the Strictly host shared a photo of her husband sitting down at the kitchen table with a huge birthday cake.

On Tess' birthday, she gave fans a look inside the dining room, featuring white walls, a large hatch where the family keep their books stacked, and white leather chevron dining chairs.

Tess recently shared a rare glimpse into her bedroom, unveiling her girly home makeover while Vernon is in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Showing off her new pink bedspread and fluffy pillows, the room looked like the perfect sanctuary.

Tess gave a glimpse at her dressing room as she decluttered her dressing table and organised her makeup. The TV presenter has a white dressing table with a Hollywood-style lit-up mirror and drawers dedicated to all of her beauty products.

The glamorous Strictly star has kept her vast array of lip glosses and lipsticks organised in Perspex containers within a drawer, while her brushes are all stored in patterned mugs on top. Among the makeup buys in Tess’ stash is Urban Decay’s cult All Nighter setting spray, and Benefit’s the POREfessional primer.

Tess and Vernon hosted a sleepover party for their daughter Amber, including mini tent beds from Sleepunderparties. "It's like a mini festival in here!" Tess captioned the post, adding: "Next up; popcorn and a movie and unicorn birthday cake."

Makeup fanatic Tess often shares tutorials with her fans – offering a glimpse at her bathroom in the process! The room has a neutral colour scheme with a white suite. Tess has her luxurious beauty products on display in silver caddies over the bath, along with a reed diffuser.

Tess posed for a photo on their grey outdoor corner sofa as the pair enjoyed a romantic date night at home. A black coffee table held lanterns, cocktails and snacks.

The couple celebrated daughter Amber's 12th birthday by putting up a teepee tent in the garden for her to enjoy a sleepover with friends. The tent sat on an expansive lawn while a wooden playhouse and slide could be seen just in front of the trees at the back of the garden.

The couple have a private swimming pool in their back garden – perfect for fun with their two daughters over the summer! "I'm comin' for ya… Happy HEATWAVE!" Tess captioned this photo, showing her inflatable flamingo in the pool.

Vernon did a spot of garden maintenance during the pandemic, unveiling a mammoth Laurel hedge that shrouds the garden in privacy.

The couple's garden has space for Tess' beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

In the garden, Tess and Vernon have their very own vegetable patch. She shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it, "We made a tiny ‘experimental’ vegetable plot and plated these at the start of lockdown, and am now chuffed to bits as the first raspberries and strawberries have just made an appearance.

"Been making a conscious effort to boost the old wellbeing by staying positive and engaged in enriching activities and it feels good growing stuff."

Tess has previously revealed this is her "favourite spot" in her garden. The wooden decking has a large wicker sofa where the TV presenter can relax and enjoy a cuppa while cuddling her pet dog.

