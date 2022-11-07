Hugh Jackman's mind-blowing $21m apartment with wife Deborra-Lee has unreal views The couple purchased the NY apartment in 2009

Hugh Jackman, 54, and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 66, have three beautiful homes, one in East Hamptons, one in Australia and one in New York, and the latter has the most incredible views.

The couple showed off their dance moves in a hilarious video taken inside their New York apartment, and we were mesmerised by both their dance skills and the sweeping vistas.

"Before I leave for rehearsals, I do a warm-up with Debs. (Shout out to @mishayyyy for the steps)," the X-Men actor captioned the photo, which he shared back in December 2021. Dressed in matching black outfits, the couple, who tied the knot in 1996, began by swaying from side-to-side to the Christmas song, All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey, before transitioning into Crank That by Soulja Boy.

Hugh and Deb stood inside their living room, which has an angular white sofa facing towards the floor-to-ceiling windows – perfectly positioned for the pair to soak up the vistas.

A large Christmas tree had been decorated with white baubles, feathers and lights and positioned next to the sweeping staircase, leading up to the other two floors of the apartment.

Hugh reportedly purchased the property in the Meier Towers building in 2009 for $21million, which was almost half of its price tag at the time. Inside, it boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gym, a library and terraces.

Hugh also has a home in East Hampton

This is not the only minimalist home the couple own – their property portfolio also includes a home in Bondi Beach, Australia, and a luxury family vacation home in The Hamptons that they built from scratch over six years.

Hugh and his wife opened the doors of their minimalist East Hampton abode to Architectural Digest, revealing they took inspiration from designer Calvin Klein. "He is the master of minimalism. And I just said, 'I'll have what he's having," said Deborra, who collaborated with architect Viola Rouhani and interior designer Eleanor Donnelly.

The home features an abundance of space and looks even bigger since most of the walls are painted white and reflect the natural sunlight through plenty of floor-to-ceiling windows. "The house is very monochromatic. I do not do primary colors. I can’t do primary colors," she explained.

