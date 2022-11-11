I'm a Celebrity's Mike Tindall lives on mother-in-law Princess Anne's estate – tour home

Mike Tindall is settling into life in the I'm a Celebrity jungle – and it's a long way from the luxurious family home he is used to! The former rugby player lives on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate with his wife Zara and their three children after selling their £1.69million property in Cheltenham in 2013.

In 2018, they submitted plans to add a conservatory to their home as part of a two-storey extension. The extension meant that their floor space increased from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.

WATCH: Mike Tindall films inside private lounge

Although the couple rarely open up about their home life, they have revealed a few glimpses inside their house on social media and TV interviews, showcasing their home gym and beautiful garden. Take a tour…

The couple have a stunning lounge

The former rugby player filmed from the living room for a live interview on The One Show in August 2020, with a Union Jack print trunk visible in the background. The patriotic accessory has been used as a table to display a curved table lamp with a cream shade, which is positioned alongside a grey armchair.

A matching grey sofa can be seen to the side of where Mike was sitting, with another coffee table with a table lamp to one side.

Mike previously shared a look at another angle of the living room when he made an appearance on Lorraine. It showed how he and Zara have several framed photos of their dogs, as well as a portrait of the Gatcombe Park Estate hanging on one wall.

Zara appeared to sit inside her kitchen for a virtual appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2020. She confessed she felt like she was one of the lucky ones to be at home in the countryside. "We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS," Zara said.

Zara loves country living

In another clip posted on Mike's Twitter as he completed a charity challenge in May 2020, the former rugby star can be seen laying on the grass, with a beautiful buddleia plant behind him.

Mike uses his garden for fitness

Mike and Zara have their very own home gym, as revealed by Mike when he participated in the 2.6 Challenge in April 2020. It has exposed brick walls with a Union Jack flag on display, as well as an exercise bike where Mike took part in the charity bike ride.

The couple have a huge home gym

Fans were given a glimpse at Mike's home office when he recorded his podcast from home in March 2020. Wooden cabinets and shelving behind him displayed a selection of framed photos, including one of their pet dogs and what appears to be portraits of their two daughters.

