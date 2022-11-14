15 best early Black Friday homeware deals 2022: From M&S to John Lewis, Wayfair and MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you want to pick up something chic to tick off your Christmas gift list or give your own home a refresh for the festive season, there's no better time to shop and save some money than the Black Friday sales.

RELATED: Simba just launched its huge Black Friday sale - 60% off beds and mattresses

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, ranked along with Amazon Prime Day, Super Saturday and newcomer Singles' Day as times that retailers roll out their biggest annual sales.

MORE: Dyson's Black Friday 2022 deals: The biggest discounts on vacuums & hair tools

SHOP: Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has dropped - here's what you can buy on sale right now

EARLY DEAL: Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, £199 (WAS £349.99), Amazon

The day, which takes place annually the day after Thanksgiving – the fourth Thursday in November – has its roots in the United States. Historically, shoppers kicked off Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving, increasing sales and putting retailers' books firmly in the black.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday officially falls on 25 November followed by traditional online shopping deals day Cyber Monday on 28 November, but plenty of high street and online retailers begin offering big sales and discounts early, including John Lewis, Wayfair, Currys and Amazon.

Yankee Candle Christmas Candle Gift Set, £27 (WAS £55), Debenhams

Overwhelmed with where to start? We've rounded up some great deals on furniture, kitchenware, home accessories, smart home tech and more…

Our guide to the best Black Friday homeware deals

Whether you want a new sofa in time for Christmas or have your eye on new kitchen appliances to whip up some fabulous holiday meals at home, here is the definitive list of the BEST homeware Black Friday deals. Race you to the sales!

Marks & Spencer homeware deals

While it's not strictly a Black Friday sale, M&S is offering up to 40% off homeware in the run-up to Christmas. And it's worth keeping an eye on the lighting, kitchenware and bedding sections which often have discounts this time of year.

40% OFF: Goose Feather & Down 10.5 Tog Duvet, SALE PRICE: £48 - £69, Marks & Spencer

John Lewis Black Friday homeware deals

John Lewis has hundreds of offers across its entire range, including home and furniture, and electricals. Highlights include saving 40% off on Le Creuset and 35% off Hutch sofas.

40% OFF: Le Creuset 4.1L Cast Iron Casserole Soup Pot, SALE PRICE: £162, John Lewis

Wayfair Black Friday homeware deals

Wayfair's Black Friday pre-sale starts on 19 November – expect everything from rugs and wardrobes to cushions and art. In the meantime, the November sale section has some great deals, including 42% off a canvas painting.

The Seasonal Aisle Porcelain China Dinnerware - Set of 16, £54.99 (WAS £61.99), Wayfair

Amazon Black Friday homeware deals

In Amazon's Black Friday homeware sales there are some unbeatable deals - like up to 43% off Mrs Hinch's fave Shark hoovers or discounts on folding chairs just in time for festive season get-togethers.

Nyxi Folding Chair, £18.98 (WAS £23.99), Amazon

Very Black Friday homeware deals

Save a whopping £370 on a Silentnight Mia Eco mattress or get a Tassimo Happy Pod Coffee Machine reduced from £139.99 to £48. Plus, there are a range of great deals on air fryers, cookware, ovens, TVs and more.

NINJA Foodi Max 7.2l Multi Cooker OP500UK, £199 (WAS £229), Very

Wowcher Black Friday homeware deals

There are some great Black Friday deals on homeware at Wowcher - whether you're looking for a new gadget for your kitchen or a new mattress, like the one below. They work with all the big retailers, including Sony, Phillips, Dyson and many more and there are some fantastic savings to be snapped up.

Hybrid Memory Sprung Mattress, from £35 (WAS £220), Wowcher

House of Fraser Black Friday homeware deals

In the market for some beautiful Ralph Lauren bedding or some luxurious Egyptian cotton towels? Head to House of Fraser for a range of bargains, including a £20 voucher with every £100 you spend.

RCR Melodia 6 Pack Tumblers, £12.99 (WAS £69.99), House of Fraser

Debenhams Black Friday homeware deals

Offering up to 60% off home products, Debenhams customers can get their hands on a major homeware deal right now.

Christy Refresh Bath Sheet Towel, £12 (WAS £40), Debenhams

eBay Black Friday homeware deals

Bargain hunters' favourite eBay is offering up discounted sofas, chairs, vacuums, mattresses and even Christmas decor from now through Black Friday.

Samsung 43in 4K HDR Smart TV, £377.96 (WAS £488.59), eBay

SHOP NOW

The White Company Black Friday homeware deals

Bag yourself some chic new looks for your home from The White Company for up to 30% off.

Eat, Drink, Relax Tablecloth, £52.50 (WAS £75), The White Company

Harvey Nichols Black Friday homeware deals

While Harvey Nichols hasn't unveiled any official homeware deals for Black Friday, the luxury retailer has some great regular sale deals and is currently offering 25% off homeware with the Shopping Party sale. All you have to do is register and you'll score big discounts across all categories, both online and in-store.

Christy Jaipur throw, more colours, £105 (WAS £140), Harvey Nichols

Oliver Bonas Black Friday homeware deals

As part of a pre-Black Friday clearance, Oliver Bonas has homeware, from lampshades to personalised coasters, for up to 60% off - plus you'll get a £5 credit for registering as a new customer.

SAVE £220: Flora 140cm Double Velvet Headboard, £325 (WAS £545), Oliver Bonas

Argos Black Friday homeware deals

Argos has big sales on homeware - including the Karcher tools Stacey Solomon uses to keep her home spotless.

SHOP ARGOS NOW

Karcher WV 5 Plus N Window Cleaner, £65 (WAS £95), Argos

H&M Black Friday homeware deals

H&M fans can shop coffee tables, rugs and lights in the home sale section until the Black Friday sale launches. And with their covetable collection of H&M Home Christmas decorations to browse, too, what are you waiting for?!

Flannel single duvet cover set, £20 (WAS £34.99), H&M

AO Black Friday homeware deals

You'll find discounts on hundreds of items, from a Lenovo Laptop reduced from £649 to £399 to a whopping 52% off a De'Longhi coffee machine.

Save £250: Hisense PureFlat Fridge Freezer, £799 (WAS £1,049), AO

KEEP SHOPPING: Best Black Friday Apple deals 2022: From AirPods to iPhones

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.