King Charles' sentimental memorial at private home revealed

King Charles' grand country residence, Highgrove House, has many beautiful features and in the garden there's a special tribute to his beloved dog who passed away in 2002.

Tigga, his Jack Russell, was welcomed into the family as a puppy and quickly became a much-loved member of the royal household. The pet pooch even featured on family portraits and on an annual Christmas card!

The monarch's companion was buried in the grounds when he passed away and the King also commissioned Emma Stothard to create a willow sculpture of Tigga for visitors of the gardens to admire.

The official account, Highgrove Garden, shared an Instagram post to show off the amazing piece of art, alongside the caption: "Dashing through gardens of Snowdrops and Crocuses. This wonderful willow weaved sculpture was designed by @emmastothard.

Prince Charles has a sculpture of his beloved dog that died

"Emma received support from HRH The Prince of Wales' charity @princestrust to enable her to start her career as a sculptor, and her stunning work can be seen around the gardens with new sculptures added each year."

The Prince of Wales' dog was part of the family

Royal fans loved the breathtakingly statue. "Fantastic sculpture," wrote one and: "Oh my, heavenly doesn’t even begin to describe it," penned another. "Happy Tigga enjoying the Spring blooms," added a third.

Charles shares his Gloucestershire home with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

Charles bought the property in 1980 and lived there with the late Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion now serves as a country retreat for Charles and Camilla, and it is where the couple spent much of their time during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Highgrove House is Prince Charles' country retreat

Outside, there is also a beautiful swimming pool for the royal couple to enjoy when the weather is fair.

The gardens are currently open to members of the public, including a range of tours around the pristine grounds. However, the inside of the house is kept private for the royals and the interiors are only rarely seen.

