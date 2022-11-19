Anton du Beke's rarely-seen living room inside family home with twins

Anton Du Beke is a Strictly Come Dancing fan favourite thanks to his enthusiasm and encouraging feedback as a judge on the show. When it comes to his family life, the star likes to keep things private, so fans were delighted when he once shared rare photos on Instagram.

When the 56-year-old is off duty, he returns to the Buckinghamshire home that he shares with his wife Hannah Summers and their twins, George and Henrietta. The family rarely appear on Anton's Instagram feed, so the TV personality left his 303k-strong fan following delighted and intrigued when he shared a sneak peek inside the grand family home in 2020 – and we love those decadent fringed curtains!

WATCH: Anton du Beke shares rare glimpse into his home

The TV star, also known as the "King of the ballroom", revealed he planned to keep his Instagram followers entertained amid the pandemic by filming workouts at home. During a short clip taken inside his spacious living room, Anton stood in front of grand, bay windows looking dapper in a suit and top hat and carrying a cane.

The Strictly judge filmed workout videos inside his home

He said to the camera: "Are you ready? Then we shall begin. [looks himself up and down] Too much? You're probably right." The dancer added the caption: "It's time! Join me at 11am at antondubeke.tv/elevenses for my first daily workout. See you there, my loves!" Also in view were chic wooden floors and gorgeous patterned curtains that wrapped around the front of the house.

Anton, who is the longest-serving professional dancer on the BBC show, went on to share several adorable snaps of his twins joining in with his workouts – including one of his little girl sitting on her dad's back as he did a plank!

Anton was occasionally joined by his twins

It's little surprise that Anton has refrained from sharing more insights into his family home; the dancer's marriage only came to light two months after he and Hannah had tied the knot, when she was spotted wearing an engagement ring and wedding band when they attended the Chelsea Flower Show together in 2017.

Anton reading to his children in their living room

In 2019, the father-of-two opened up about his home life in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, even revealing that his two children who are now five-years-old are taking after him. Anton explained: "They love singing and dancing – it's gorgeous. I can't wait to sing a song or do a dance with them on stage. That would be a dream come true." How sweet!

Anton met his wife Hannah at a golf club in 2011 and has revealed in the past that he "knew almost immediately that he loved her."

