I’m a Celebrity’s Seann Walsh's vibrant home to raise first child with girlfriend Grace Adderley

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Seann Walsh is currently sleeping under the stars in the Australian jungle, but back in the UK he has a more normal residence, a cosy home in London's Shepherd's Bush.

The Strictly Come Dancing star lives with his pregnant girlfriend Grace Adderley, and they are set to welcome their first baby together soon. See their beautiful home with a gorgeous country-style kitchen and colourful décor throughout…

Seann Walsh's garden

The star revealed his courtyard style garden one day while playing a game of chess wearing a hoody, hat and sunglasses. It appears that Seann lives in a Victorian terrace house, which inside will boast bay windows and interesting historical features.

REVELATION: I'm A Celeb's Seann Walsh: What happened after the Strictly scandal?

Seann Walsh's kitchen

The comedian has an Instagram-worthy kitchen with chic pastel blue cupboards, white brick-shaped tiles and rustic exposed shelves. A real highlight of the cooking space is the farmhouse sink – oh, and not to mention the cat!

CONFESSION: I'm a Celebrity's Seann Walsh reveals impact of Strictly kiss: 'Worst moment of my life'

Seann Walsh's living room

The funny man has shared a few photos of his property after redecorating, including a gorgeous photo of a space with a bright orange wall. On the wall there is a framed picture, and the adjacent wall, which is painted cream, features a unique circle window. Adding interest to the space, Seann has a wooden chair with an Aztec printed cushion and a rustic floor lamp.

SEE: Boy George's £17m gothic mansion with meditation tower he's set to give up

Another image revealed a different space in Seann and Grace's abode which is decorated with blue paint. There's a clock upon the wall and a gold ornate mirror steals the show. Brightening up the room even further, there are tealight candles and a bunch of blooming flowers. One thing the star wasn't happy about though is that you can see his reflection in the cheeky snap. More work needed on your Instagram tekkers, Seann.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.