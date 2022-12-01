How to bleed a radiator – your step-by-step guide Get your heating working more efficiently in six simple steps

To keep your heating working efficiently and ensure your home is warm throughout the winter, bleeding your radiators is an important job – but one you may be apprehensive about doing yourself.

However, when you follow these simple steps, you can easily remove any air that is trapped in the system and have your radiators working better in no time.

What does bleeding your radiator mean?

Bleeding your radiator removes trapped air from the system

Bleeding your radiators means to remove the air pockets within your central heating system which may stop the hot water circulating around efficiently. This can put more strain on your boiler and cost you more money, something we are all trying to avoid amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

It is a quick DIY project that can have a huge impact on how your heating system works, so is well worth doing.

Can I bleed my radiators myself?

Absolutely. Bleeding your radiators is a relatively simple job when you follow the step-by-step process below. However, if there is anything you are unsure about or if you feel there may be a leak in your system, rather than trapped air, it is best to contact an engineer.

How do I know if my radiator needs bleeding?

Your radiators may need bleeding if they feel cold on the top but warm at the bottom

If you feel a cold spot on your radiators, or they take a long time to heat up, you may benefit from bleeding your radiators. A gurgling noise in your radiators when you turn them on can also be an indication of air moving round in the system, so you should consider bleeding your radiators to let the air out.

If your radiators have cold patches at the top but are warm at the bottom then you need to bleed them to allow the trapped air to escape and ensure the water can circulate freely again.

How often should I bleed my radiators?

You should bleed your radiators if you notice any of the signs mentioned above, but also at the beginning of every winter when you are likely to start using your heating again for the first time after several months.

It is likely that air will have built up in the system during this time, so doing the job annually can keep your heating and radiators working efficiently throughout the winter.

What is the best way to bleed a radiator?

Bleeding your radiator can be a relatively quick and simple DIY job – follow the six steps below to remove trapped air and have your radiators working better in no time.

Turn your heating off and allow time for the radiators to cool down. Place a jug and an old towel underneath the bleed valve on your radiator. It is best to start with the radiator that is furthest away from your boiler, as this likely contains the most air. Insert the bleed key and slowly turn it anti-clockwise. You will likely hear a hissing noise as the air escapes. Once water starts to come out, turn the key clockwise to close the valve. Repeat these steps on all of the radiators in your home, making your way back towards the boiler. Once you've finished, turn your heating back on and check that all of your radiators are warming back up efficiently.

Do you bleed radiators when the heating is on or off?

You should turn your heating off and allow it to cool down before bleeding your radiators, then turn it back on when you are finished to check that everything is working properly.

How to bleed a radiator without a key

You may be able to bleed your radiator with a flat head screwdriver

It is still possible to bleed your radiator even if you've lost your radiator key. Replacements are available to buy at DIY stores, but if you need to solve the problem urgently, you may be able to use another tool such as a flat head screwdriver.

Insert this carefully into the bleed plug and gently turn anti-clockwise, making sure you have a cloth or something underneath to catch any drips. You should hear the air escaping if it is trapped within your radiators. Once this hissing sound stops and water starts coming out, turn your screwdriver clockwise to tighten the bleed plug and finish the job.

