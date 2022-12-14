The year's best holiday home sales from Wayfair and Bed, Bath & Beyond are here!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The holiday season is one to spread love and joy through gifts. But who is going to spread the love and joy to your home? You're going to have to do it yourself but, fortunately, this is the time of year when you can lock in incredible savings on big-ticket items like furniture for your entire home.

Treat yourself to a gift that will keep on giving with big sales from Bed, Bath & Beyond and Wayfair! Wayfair's 12 Days of Markdowns have new, limited-time deals each day through December 18 while Bed, Bath & Beyond is offering 25% off sitewide through Christmas day.

With savings like these, it's a great time for a holiday splurge to freshen up your home for 2023 and beyond. Shop some of the best deals below.

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, was $300 now $159.99, Wayfair

Studio 3B™ Bar Cart, was $165 now $82.50, Bed Bath & Beyond

Serta Jameson 66.1" Armless Tufted Convertible Sleeper Futon Sofa, was $399.99 now $205.99, Wayfair

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with AutoiQ, was $219.99 now $169.99, Bed Bath & Beyond

GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer, was $198 now $84, Wayfair

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact™ TP7A Purifying Fan, was $549.99 now $349.99, Bed Bath & Beyond

KitchenAid® Mixer Artisan® Tilt-Head Stand 5 qt. Mixer, was $449.99 now $349.99, Bed Bath & Beyond

Zipcode Designs Kepner 6 Drawer 60.5" W Double Dresser, was $352 now $330, Wayfair

Casper Original 11" Foam Full Mattress, was $1,195 now $1,075, Bed Bath & Beyond

Sand & Stable Sofia 30” Single Bathroom Vanity Set, was $639.99 now $349.99, Wayfair

Andover Mills Broadview 60" Double Bathroom Vanity Set, was $1,389.99 now $1,199.99, Wayfair

