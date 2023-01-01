GMA's George Stephanopoulos & Ali Wentworth's grand Manhattan living room decor is so unexpected The couple live together in New York

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have lived together in their Manhattan home for 14 years, and while they tend to be relatively private, they have revealed a few glimpses inside.

Ali has previously showcased their huge living room on Instagram in videos to promote her podcast, Go Ask Ali, and it has some unexpected features.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth opens up about her anxiety

In the footage, the mom-of-two was seen sitting in her open-plan living room, which is decorated with black-and-white prints of New York's iconic skyline.

The living room leads onto a huge study area that resembles a stylish library, complete with a floor-to-ceiling bookcase filled with novels.

There are also decorative flowers in the living area and a quirky ceiling light adds an artistic touch to the space.

Ali Wentworth shared a glimpse inside her open-plan living space in New York

Ali and George relocated from Washington D.C. to New York when the journalist took over Diane Sawyer's job on Good Morning America.

The apartment has previously featured in Architectural Digest and features many stylish interior touches.

Ali and George live in Manhattan with their youngest daughter Harper, and faced a big change in their family earlier in the year when their oldest daughter Elliott left home to attend university.

Ali and husband George Stephanopoulos live in the Upper East Side of Manhattan

The actress admitted that taking Elliott to university had been "brutal" in an honest conversation on social media with fellow parent Gwyneth Paltrow.

However, the proud mom revealed on her Go Ask Ali podcast that her teenager was "thriving" there now.

The celebrity couple have been married for 20 years

The family are no doubt looking forward to reuniting for the holidays too. Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

