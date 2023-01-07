Kelly Ripa's metallic bedroom inside her New York home will leave you in awe The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has homes in Manhattan and the Hamptons

Kelly Ripa has a gorgeous home in New York, where she spends the majority of her time.

The star rarely shared inside her home, but the Live with Kelly and Ryan has given a glimpse inside her gorgeous bedroom, complete with a metallic wall.

The Hope and Faith actress shared footage of her dog Chewy sleeping on the pillow on her bed, and panned around the room in the clip, revealing some of the features in the room, including modern bedside tables and a fluffy carpet, along with plush white bedding.

The TV presenter lives in Manhattan, in an impressive $27million townhouse, featuring everything from a huge foyer to a rooftop terrace overlooking the city.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos also spend a lot of time in their home in the Hamptons. The spacious property boasts a huge garden with a pool and sunbathing area, as well as multiple living rooms and bedrooms.

Kelly Ripa shared a glimpse inside her stylish bedroom in New York

The photo is the most we've seen of the celebrity couple's bedroom, but Kelly previously shared a sweet snap of her husband Mark lying on their luxurious bed.

The mother-of-three does however share snaps of her dreamy foyer in her Manhatten home, and she recently dazzled fans by showing off her lavish chandelier and high ceilings, prompting her Instagram followers to compare the gorgeous abode to a hotel.

Kelly and her family spent Christmas together at their Manhatten mansion, taking to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself alongside her husband Mark and three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. She captioned the post: "Merry Christmas! The Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's family split their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons

The 52-year-old continued the celebrations with her husband into the new year, with the pair ringing in 2023 together in their home.

Mark is often away from his family for work, a setup they have been familiar with for many years. However, when the lockdown occurred, the actor was able to spend a long period of time with them, something the entire family enjoyed.

Kelly has previously opened up about their new normal during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, shortly after Mark returned to Canada.

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say. "We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."

Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

