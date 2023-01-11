The best dehumidifiers for basements from Walmart & more to prevent mold and mildew

Unfinished basements are dark, damp places that few enjoy visiting. It's probably your least favorite area in your home considering it's often dusty, moldy, and oh-so-musty. It gets worse during the warmer months when humidity is at an all-time high. Good luck retrieving that suitcase you need for your out-of-town trip.

Then again, there's almost always excess moisture in your basement, whatever the weather, which can be dangerous for everything stored within the space. Humidity can damage the boxes, furniture, and other items in the room. The easy solution? Having a basement dehumidifier that can zap out all the mugginess and keep the room a more pleasant place to be in.

The best dehumidifiers for basements are capable of keeping mold, mildew, and unpleasant odor at bay. Here are some that are worth the investment:

What is a dehumidifier?

A dehumidifier, in a nutshell, is your basement's best friend. It has a fan that draws in moist air circulating around the room and traps the condensation in its built-in tank. As a result, your basement (or any room for that matter) won't be a breeding ground for mold and mildew that can cause allergies and breathing problems. The air quality will be heaps better, too, making the space extra comfortable.

Best dehumidifiers for large basements

Honeywell 70 Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier with Pump, $351.99, Walmart

Catering to basements of up to 3,500 square feet, this dehumidifier is designed to effectively eradicate moisture from the air and prevent it from creeping up to the walls, furniture, and whatever important items you have stored in the room. It has an auto-drain pump that drains condensation into a sink or out the window, and the humidistat control activates on its own based on pre-set room conditions.

LG PuriCare 2019 Energy Star 50-Pint Dehumidifier, $367.56, Walmart

As smart as they come, this dehumidifier has an auto humidity control feature, making it capable of sensing humidity in any room and controlling dehumidification automatically. It accommodates rooms and basements of up to 2,000 square feet and can operate for up to 23 hours, as long as it's located near a drain. Energy Star-certified, this dehumidifier is touted for using energy-efficient technology.

Ivation 4,500 Sq. Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier With Pump, $316.98, Wayfair

Specifically built for enclosed areas like your basement, this one-button operation dehumidifier eliminates moisture, dust, mold, and other pollutants with its high-capacity compressor. It packs an auto-defrost feature that prevents the coils from freezing up, as well as an auto-shut-off function that activates the second the tank is full.

Best dehumidifiers for medium basements

hOmeLabs 3,000 Sq. Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier, $249.97, Walmart

Fit for any basement or cellar, this dehumidifier can remove up to 35 pints of water from the air per day. It's designed to look at home with the rest of your furniture and has mechanisms that are easy to use. Aside from removing moisture, it can also eliminate odor thanks to its turbo mode that increases fan speed.

Vremi 22 Pint 1,500 Sq. Ft. Dehumidifier, $124.75, Amazon

This Energy Star-certified dehumidifier removes up to 22 pints from the air per day with minimal energy consumption. It boasts quiet operation, so you'll barely know that it's there, and it has a drain hose outlet for continuous draining.

Frigidaire High Humidity 50 Pint White Dehumidifier, $269, Abt

With multiple drainage options, emptying excess moisture from this dehumidifier becomes less of a hassle. You can either use the water-catching bucket or the continuous drainage option. It can also remove up to 50 pints of moisture and gives you the flexibility to maximize your comfort with customized control settings.

Best dehumidifiers for small basements

Perfect Aire 8 Pint Compact Dehumidifier, $161.30, Walmart

Portable yet powerful, this dehumidifier removes up to eight pints of moisture in small areas like basements, closets, and crawl spaces. It emits minimal noise, offers continuous drainage, and packs five dehumidification modes so you can take control of your ideal humidity levels.

Midea 1,500 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Certified Dehumidifier, $159.99, Amazon

Quiet and Energy Star-certified, this one operates quieter than a household refrigerator and consumes little energy. It adjusts humidity from 35% to 85%, maintaining a healthy humidity range of 45% to 55%. It has an auto-restart function in case of power outages, turbo mode for increasing fan speed, and both manual and continuous drainage. With rotatable wheels built-in, you can use take it from one room to another with ease.

AIRPLUS 1,500 Sq. Ft 30 Pints Dehumidifier for Home and Basements, $129.99, Amazon

With high-efficiency dehumidification, this dehumidifier can remove up to 30 pints of moisture a day. It has four modes to fulfill different needs and a 1.5L capacity tank that is convenient to empty. It also offers quiet moisture removal, so it won't emit any disrupting noise.

