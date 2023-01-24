Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's 'peaceful and magical' £3m family home The model and footballer share their home with four children

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy were enjoying time at their idyllic holiday home in Portugal recently when Michael McIntyre and Holly Willoughby rocked up for the surprise of Peter's life.

Back in the UK, the footballer and model reside in Surrey with their four children, Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack, and their home is the perfect family haven.

WATCH: See Peter Crouch's hilarious reaction to sharing bed with Holly Willoughby

Loading the player...

It features everything from its own cinema room to an impressive home office, and Abbey has previously described the garden as "magical" and "peaceful".

It's not all been plain sailing though, as they suffered a flood during lockdown believed to have cost approximately £80,000 in damages, but now it has been repaired it is more stunning than ever before…

Abbey and Peter's hallway

Abbey recently shared a photo in their hallway. It features wooden parquet flooring with light grey walls and white wooden panelled doors. The staircase is made of grey marble, with a black metal bannister.

Abbey and Peter's kitchen

Abbey has previously taken part in Hell's Kitchen and The Great British Bake Off for Comic Relief and spends a lot of time in the kitchen. The cupboards are all white and there is a large island in the middle of the room. Abbey has also hired a private chef to cook for the family in the past.

FAMILY: Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's expanding family: everything couple has said

Abbey and Peter's living room

Peter and Abbey have a large cream sofa in their living room. The black wooden floors are complemented with a big cream rug.

Abbey and Peter's children's playroom

Abbey and Peter's children have an impressive playroom featuring black and white flooring and white walls. Daughter Liberty has her own dolls' wardrobe and buggy.

Abbey and Peter's bedroom

On Mother's Day, Abbey posted a photo of herself with her four children in her bedroom. It features white walls with a huge bed and extra tall headboard, framed in black. There is also a bedside table with a large lamp.

Abbey's walk-in wardrobe

Model Abbey has her own walk-in wardrobe, featuring cream walls and floors and a large mirror. The cream wardrobes have two drawers underneath each rail.

SEE: 18 celebrity wardrobes and glam rooms that have to be seen to be believed

Peter's office

Footballer Peter has his very own home office featuring a large wooden desk with a stainless-steel lamp and a black chair. He also has a football-printed board and trophy on his desk.

Abbey and Peter's garden.

As well as their pool, Abbey and Peter have a home BBQ and an outdoor dining table for entertaining guests. There is also a child's swing in the background.

Abbey and Peter's pool

Outside, the family also have their own swimming pool. Abbey often decorates the house for the family's birthdays, and this post showing balloons for her daughter's birthday revealed that the house also has sash windows with white framing.