Inside Jennifer Lopez's massive $42million Bel Air mansion that's up for sale The Jenny from the Block hitmaker owns an astounding estate in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez has an impressive property portfolio and owns a number of homes across the United States.

And while she and husband Ben Affleck often fly between their combined extensive portfolio, she spends a majority of her time with their blended family in California.

The award-winning singer has been staying in her incredible Bel Air mansion, which boasts everything from a downstairs pub to a 30-seat screening room.

The apartment is currently being listed for sale amid reports that she and Ben have been house hunting for a shared new home, having been listed for a jaw-dropping $42million.

The Hustlers star's home also features a library, an infinity pool and a separate guest house, as well as an outside bar area with a barbeque, and even a amphitheatre which seats 100 people, ideal for impromptu performances from J-Lo and her child Emme, who is following in their famous mum's footsteps as a talented singer.

Jennifer has shared glimpses inside her beautiful kitchen in Bel Air

The kitchen alone taps into the singer's sense for style and design, featuring a light pink monochromatic palette with large marble islands, windows overlooking their beautiful green estate, and a large pillar to create separation.

Jennifer at one point even provided a peek into her stunning closet, filled to the brim with designer wear, a sitting area to concentrate on glam, wooden flooring, and overhead lighting.

The expansive area surrounding the home also creates great outdoor spaces for gatherings as well as private hiking trails and destinations nearby to get away from the hustle of the city.

The superstar performer gave an intimate peek into her home with Vogue's 73 Questions

Ben has his own lavish mansion in Savannah, Georgia, where the two got married after their impromptu ceremony and celebration in Las Vegas surrounded by friends and family.

Jennifer also has an eight-bedroom house in the Hamptons, where she spent a lot of the summer, and two homes in Miami, where she spent the majority of the lockdown with her family before the travel restrictions were lifted.

The star also owns a luxury penthouse in Manhattan, which boasts four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms spread over two floors.

Jennifer's closet in the home alone is worth envying

The penthouse is in the exclusive The Whiteman building, where other famous residents include former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton.

