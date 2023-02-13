Holly Willoughby shows off her new Dunelm bedding - and it's perfect for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Spring is just around the corner, which means it’s time to update our homeware with lighter, brighter colours. Nothing says new season quite like a fresh set of bedding and fans of Holly Willoughby will be pleased to find out she’s just launched her latest collection with Dunelm.

The Nia collection is Holly’s third collaboration with the brand and so far includes a gorgeous duvet cover and matching Oxford pillow cases. The vintage-inspired floral print is simple and elegant with a reversible design, so you can choose from white or pastel blue.

Holly Willoughby Nia floral pastel cotton duvet cover and pillowcase, from £40, Dunelm

Made from 100% cotton percale with a 180 thread count, it’s natural and breathable, and comes complete with a secure button closure.

The ITV host announced the news with an Instagram post captioned: “Happy Monday, My new Nia collection has arrived…it is beautifully simple with delicately painted birds, flowers and foliage with light hints of colour. Just perfect to add a little springtime refresh to your bedroom.”

With prices starting at £10 for a pillow case and £40 for a single set, it’s on the more affordable side - plus the reversible design means you basically get two for one.

Holly launched her first homeware collection with Dunelm back in January 2020 and it quickly flew off the shelves, so we’re expecting much of the same this season. Keep an eye out for new pieces dropping soon.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.