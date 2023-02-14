Kim Kardashian's wedding candles are in the big Nordstrom winter sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nordstrom’s big winter sale is ON with big savings up to 50% off on everything from fashion to home - including Kim Kardashian's wedding candle brand, Voluspa.

While Princess Kate opted for Jo Malone candles for her wedding and Nicky Hilton chose NEST for her nuptials, Kim famously gifted Voluspa scented candles to guests at her wedding to former husband Kris Humphries.

Voluspa's beautiful hand-poured candles are a favorite of a seemingly endless list of A-list stars, like Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry and Demi Moore, and there's no better time to buy them than the winter sale!

The coconut wax candles are presented in gorgeous embossed glass jars, making them not just a beautiful way to scent your home, but also a chic addition to your decor.

VOLUSPA Mini Jar Candle Duo, Lavender / Apple set, $28.50 (WAS $38), Nordstrom

Mini Jar Candle Duo, Baltic Amber / Goji set, $28.50 (WAS $38), Nordstrom

And at Nordstrom you’ll find the sweet mini candle duo for 25% off until the winter sale ends on February 20.

There are two sets included in the sale - the French Cade Lavender and Apple Blue Clover scents, as well as the Baltic Amber and Goji Tarocco Orange duo.

And it’s not just celebrities who love Voluspa candles, shoppers are raving, too. “These candles are amazing!” said one verified reviewer. “When I saw this gift-set I just had to buy it! These glass jar candles are adorable!”

