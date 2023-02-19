Naga Munchetty's eclectic Hertfordshire home has the boldest interiors

From early mornings presenting BBC Breakfast to embarking on enthusiastic runs, it's not often you'll find Naga Munchetty at home relaxing, but when she does she has the most stunning home to retreat to.

The journalist lives in Hertfordshire with her husband of 19 years, TV director James Haggar, in a home they have shared since 2010. While the couple tends to keep their private life tightly under wraps, Naga has shared a handful of rare glimpses into her home on her Instagram page, which features neutral décor with bold colour pops from furniture and accessories. Take a look as the BBC star films inside her home in the clip below…

WATCH: Naga Munchetty films inside cosy living room

Inside Naga Munchetty's home

"Bliss," Naga captioned this photo showing her relaxing on her cream leather sofa with a matching footstool, surrounded by her three pet cats and with a glass of wine alongside her.

It has wooden floors and white walls, and furniture includes two cream leather sofas, a matching cream leather armchair, and a glass coffee table with a marble base in the middle of the room.

Naga shared a look inside her living room on Instagram

Naga also keeps two wooden side tables adjacent to the sofa, and a glossy red dresser against one wall with a personalised photo showcasing the couple's initials. Fuchsia pink and teal blue cushions with textured petals add a pop of colour to the room, as well as a blue lamp on the dresser.

Naga Munchetty's living room is full of colourful interiors

Naga has shared very little about her fairytale wedding to James, however, the news anchor does have what appears to be a photo from their big day on display in her living room – and she looks stunning!

The framed photo was sitting on Naga's coffee table during a photoshoot shared in 2016. It shows the journalist posing alongside her mum outside her wedding, wearing an ivory corseted dress with unique choker detailing around her neck.

Naga previously shared a snap inside her sleek marble-top kitchen

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2016, Naga opened up about her home life and how she likes to spend her time indoors. "I moved to this house six years ago with my husband James Haggar, a TV director," she explained. "And if I'm not away working I'll be curled up on this sofa most nights watching TV and stroking my two Siamese cats, Kinky and Ronnie.

"I was born and bred in south London, so living in Hertfordshire is a big change and I love it. I can look out of the window and see nothing but feels and I feel very safe here. I wanted a dog, but it wouldn't fit our lifestyle, so we got the cats and they're our pride and joy."

A colourful red bureau features in Naga's living room

In fact, if there's one thing Naga doesn't hold back on showing off, it's her pets. She often shares photos on her Twitter and Instagram pages, and gives glimpses of her kitchen in the process. It features white tiled flooring, and wooden cupboards with metallic silver handles.

The star has the perfect set up for her beloved cats

Naga also has, of course, a cat flap, as well as other pet necessities including a mat and food bowls as seen in a photo of her bin after her cats had knocked it over.

The sporty star loves spending time in her garden

Naga also showcased her garden during the coronavirus lockdown, revealing both her fence and shed are painted matching shades of green, and she has a large lawn where she can work out and relax.

