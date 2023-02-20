Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest's and more American Idol stars' stunning homes

American Idol is officially back, with the iconic singing competition launching its 21st season on February 20th.

With the return of the show to ABC, so are its mainstay judges and host returning to their duties, with Ryan Seacrest leading each episode, and Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan taking on the big decision of who is the next American Idol winner.

It is no easy feat to review the singing abilities of so many aspiring singers, and have to decide who to turn down and who to move forward, so where do the show's stars go back to relax after filming? Each one of the five stars have beautiful homes across the country, from Montecito in California to Nashville in Tennessee.

Katy Perry

In 2020, Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom – the two share daughter Daisy Dove – sold their Beverly Hills home and opted for a new property in the celebrity – and royal – loved Montecito area. The $14.2 million home is complete with a pool, manicured grounds and stunning scenery.

Katy gave a glimpse into her former home while filming a kitchy video

Lionel Richie

Lionel has lived in his Beverly Hills mansion since 1999, the year he purchased his home for $6 million. He took the interiors back to their original roots, uncovering wood floors, limestone walls and dramatic staircases. The living room has an 18th-century embroidered wall hanging with shelves on either side. In front sits an amboyna piano, while silk-upholstered furniture adds a luxurious touch.

Lionel has lived in Los Angeles for nearly three decades

Luke Bryan

As opposed to California, Luke has stayed true to his country roots and lives in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife Caroline. The property boasts 150 acres, and the family call it Red Bird Farm, in memory of Luke's late sister. It features the main home, a barn for rescued animals, a party barn for charity events, a guest house, and a catfish pond.

Luke has a massive property in Tennessee

Ryan Seacrest

Now that Ryan has officially left Live! With Kelly and Ryan, he is eager to spend more time in his California home, though it seems he first needs to find one! The star sold his Beverly Hills residence for $51 million in 2022, which he had bought from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012 for $36.5 million. Situated on three acres of land, it boasts seven bedrooms, two guest houses, a separate gym, a pool house, and more.

While he was host of Live! Ryan lived in a New York City townhouse

American Idol's 21st season will air at 8pm EST on ABC.

