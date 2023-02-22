Best hybrid mattresses for an excellent night's sleep

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It seems obvious, but sleep is linked to so many benefits. The better you sleep, the more likely you are to prolong your life, reduce stress, and avoid certain illnesses. So, yes, the mattress on which you sleep is important. If you haven't quite found the perfect mattress for yourself yet, give hybrid mattresses a try. They might be exactly what you need for a good night's sleep.

We've compiled this list of the best hybrid mattresses for your review, so you can consider different brands that each boast a specific benefit, like being best for "hot sleepers," best for couples, and best for athletes. Many of these options are also currently reduced in price, making it an opportune time to get yourself a new mattress!

What is a hybrid mattress?

Hybrid mattresses are multi-layered mattresses that include a combination of foam and spring layers to provide comfort and support. The best of both worlds!

What are the pros and cons of a hybrid mattress?

Hybrid mattresses give excellent support and soft comfort at the same time, especially for your joints and back. However, the foam layers can sometimes trap too much heat. If you're the type who gets hot while sleeping, you may not like a hybrid mattress.

What are the best hybrid mattress brands?

Some top-rated hybrid mattress brands in the US include Helix, Zoma, DreamCloud, and Purple.

What's the best thing about hybrid mattresses?

The best thing about hybrid mattresses is their ability to provide support for your back to prevent or reduce pain and to provide relief for pressure points so that you're less likely wake up with painful cramps in the shoulders and other areas.

How long will a hybrid mattress last?

A typical hybrid mattress will last from seven to 10 years before it may need to be replaced.

Best hybrid mattresses 2023

Helix Sleep Midnight Luxe Mattress, was $2,374 now $1,780, Helix Sleep

This is the "best overall hybrid mattress" you should get for zoned lumbar support, that not too soft and not too firm feel, and to provide side sleeper pressure point relief if you're the type to also toss and turn during the night.

Hybrid Premier 4 Mattress, was $3,799 now $3,399, Purple

The best hybrid mattresses for "hot sleepers," this mattress from Purple draws the most heat away so you are comfortable all through the night. It also supports your body with its Deepest GelFlex Grid while cradling pressure points.

Queen Hybrid Mattress, was $1,149 now $999, Zoma

This Zoma hybrid mattress was voted "best mattress for athletes" by Medical News Today. It was especially designed to relieve pain and stay cool all night long.

Queen Hybrid Mattress, was $1,798 now $899, DreamCloud

Innerspring coils, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and breathable cashmere top quilted with foam make this hybrid mattress the ideal mattress for couples or people who share a bed.

Aurora Luxe Cooling Hybrid Mattress, was $1,874 now $1,405.50, Brooklyn Bedding

PCM dynamic cooling absorbs excess body heat and releases heat back to you as needed, while the combo innersprings and foam layers provide optimal airflow and breathability for superior comfort.

