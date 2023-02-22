Best mattresses for back pain: Wake up feeling more rested with these top-rated options

We’ve all experienced waking up as if our backs would break the moment we stood up. It’s an unwelcome feeling, one that makes you want to keep your body glued to the bed all day. And more often than not, it’s not solely due to stress or fatigue. It can boil down to your choice of mattress, too.

RELATED: Cozy up this winter with the 14 best mattress brands in the USA now!

MORE: 6 best mattresses for back pain that reviewers say are worth every penny

While back pain is common, it’s a different story when yours is chronic. You’ll serve your body better by investing in a mattress that provides the proper support for your back, so you can always rise in the mornings feeling more refreshed and ready to take on the day.

What classifies as a good mattress for back pain?

Mattresses aren’t exactly categorized after what kind of bodily pain they could tackle, but Harvard Health notes that if you suffer from back pain, you may want to choose a mattress that’s firm enough to relieve backaches, but also soft enough that it still provides comfort and relaxation.

Mattresses are personal, and at the end of the day, your choice should largely hinge on what gives you the best comfort. It usually requires trial and error to find the foam that works best for your body, but here are some of the top-rated options to help you with your search:

Shop the best mattresses for back pain

Saatva Classic Mattress (Queen), was $1,995 now $1,695, Saatva

This mattress has won awards for a reason. While it boasts plush, cushiony layers, it’s designed to deliver healthy spinal alignment with its patented Lumbar Zone Technology. It also features a dual-coil design that enhances the dispersal of body heat, as well as high-density memory foam that allows for pressure point relief. You can even select the firmness level to further customize your comfort.

Top review: “I waited to write my review, as I wanted to try the mattress for a couple of months . I can see a huge improvement in my back and can stand upon waking.I purchased the luxury firm, and it is just the right firmness for me. Superb product!!!!!”

Purple Mattress (Queen), was $1,399 now $1,119, Purple

This mattress found the perfect firmness and cushion ratio to provide the support you need. It has a GelFlex Grid that supports your sleeping position and springs back whenever you move, and cradle points that support our hips and shoulders. It’s also made out of material that doesn’t retain heat, so you can say goodbye to night sweats.

Top review: “The change has been amazing! I get a perfect night sleep every night and wake up feeling energized. My arthritis doesn’t bother me as much now that I’m on a purple (original). I also feel that it has helped my appetite in the morning. Ready to start the day right!”

The Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress (Queen), $699, Allswell

With a high-performance memory foam and pocketed spring coils, this mattress delivers body contouring and reduced motion disturbance for an uninterrupted shuteye. Thanks to copper infusion, it also dodges microbe build-up and provides relief for achy muscles and joints.

Top review: “I love this mattress! I chose the Luxe because I'm a side sleeper who likes a soft mattress, and this one is so plush but with a firm core -- the sleeping is beautiful with no back pain. And though the edges seemed a bit weak when the mattress was first unpackaged, now that it's fully inflated, they feel as firm as a oldstyle mattress to me. All my research and waiting for a sale has paid off -- I'm very happy with the purchase.”

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt® 11" Medium Hybrid Mattress (Queen), was $2,499 now $2,399, Mattress Firm

If you’re willing to spring for more for a mattress, this Tempur-Pedic option may be well worth the investment. Ideal for back, stomach, and side sleepers, it features motion separation, proper joint and spine alignment, and temperature-regulating technology. It also conforms to your body no matter how much you twist and turn.

Top review: “We purchased the king split hybrid adjustable base and now we can finally sleep through the night and wake with NO pressure point pain lower back pain or feeling stiff and tight. We can swing our legs out of bed feeling refresh and not sore all over. The mattress is extremely comfortable. I recommend to anyone who's considering purchasing a new mattress. It has definitely improved our quality of sleep.”

Helix Dusk Mattress (Queen), was $1,373.80, now $1,030.30, Helix Sleep

One of the key features of this mattress is that it has a “medium feel,” meaning it’s not too soft but it’s not hard as rocks either. It has premium cooling covers to keep you cool no matter the weather, and it adjusts accordingly to your sleeping position and body type.

Top review: “My husband and I both had back problems with our previous bed. Hotel beds do not even compare to this one. There are two of us at sleep in the bed and there’s plenty of room. The softness and firmness is great. The price of the bed we thought was wonderful comparatively to other beds on the market. Other family Read more about review stating My husband and I bothmembers have asked about the bed and we told them for the amount that we paid and the quality of the bed, it’s wonderful!!”

Nolah Evolution Mattress (Queen), was $2,299 now $1,609, Nolah

Touted as Sleep Foundation’s “Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment” in 2022, this high-tech mattress comes packed with features that offer targeted back support and responsive pressure relief. It helps dissipate excess body heat, too, and responds to motion and weight distribution.

Top review: “I’ve had back and neck issues for years. Usually a day of being productive means three days of pain afterwards. But after sleeping on the Nolah mattress, I haven’t woken up with pain once. I’ve had four mattresses the past five years, all big brand names. This is the first one I am truly happy with and would recommend to everyone I know.”

Sapira Hybrid Mattress (Queen), was $1,999 now $1,699, Leesa

Another award-winning mattress, this one is developed with over a thousand pocket springs to accurately respond to your movement and sleeping style. A memory foam recovery layer is sandwiched in to provide pressure relief for your shoulders, hips, and back, and topped with a cover made out of ultra-fine fibers of viscose to zap away moisture.

Top review: “This mattress is so cozy! I look forward to going to sleep, and it's so much easy to fall asleep. I used to have back problems with mattresses that were on the softer side, but this is the perfect blend of firm and soft. My back is happy no matter how I sleep. Highly recommend!”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.