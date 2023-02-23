Frida Redknapp gives unseen glimpse inside her stunning family home with husband Jamie The model is a doting mother…

Frida Redknapp is no stanger to a sizzling update from one of her daring fashion shoots, but on Wednesday, the doting mother shared a candid update from her gorgeous family home.

Taking to her Instagram account, the wife of Jamie Redknapp, 38, posted a candid black and white photo of one of her sons playing guitar in a large cosy armchair.

Captioning the photo, she added the GIF which read: "My boy," in swirly white letters, alongside a white love heart.

The room pictured appears to be their living room and features a humungeous flat screen TV on an incredibly large wall.

On the floor is a large, homely rug - covering their hardwood floor - which is embellished with square-like patterns.

Whilst the at-home updates are only occasionally shared by the couple, last week Frida delighted fans with a glimpse of what appeared to be her family kitchen.

Frida's kitchen is so glam!

Taking to her Instagram feed, the star pictured herself preparing her teething baby son, Raphael, a batch of peanut butter cookies, in a sparkling clean kitchen. The stunning room featured large wooden cupboards which were accentuated with modern black handles.

The dark details matched the glamorous dark overhead cupboards in the stunning kitchen. On the white worktops were a slew of impressive kitchen gadgets.

The pair welcomed baby Raphael in November 2021

Captioning the photos, she penned: "My littlest is teething. Look at those rosey cheeks. I made some banana, oat and peanut butter cookies for him to chew on for some relief. Also a healthy snack for the rest of the family.

Recipe: Three mashed ripe bananas, 180g of gluten free oats, 2 tbsp of smooth organic peanut butter (or almond butter), 1 egg, 1 pinch of cinnamon, 1-2 tbsp of maple syrup, 2-3 drops of vanilla extract.

Mix it all together. Spoon out on baking tray covered in parchment. Bake for 15-20min 180 degrees."

