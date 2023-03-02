Miranda Lambert displays huge body tattoo inside stunning $3.4m home

Miranda Lambert is extremely proud of her homeware collection, Wanda June Home, which she named after her beloved mom and grandma.

The country music singer recently revealed that many of the designs on her kitchenware were inspired by her "Nonny's blouses" in a photo she shared from inside her stunning $3.4 million Tennessee home – however, it was hard not to be distracted by the enormous tattoo on her arm.

In the photo she posted on Instagram in February, Miranda is standing in her country-chic kitchen proudly showing off a collection of dishes.

Wearing a pair of skinny jeans and a red and white check shirt, Miranda placed her hands on a stack of dishes and the Queen of Hearts tattoo on her right forearm was clearly visible.

Miranda has an extensive collection of body art including several tattoos on her arms, which include an arrow, the word "tumbleweed" written in a script font, and a tiny musical note.

Miranda's tattoo is the Queen of Hearts (Photo: Wanda June Home)

Her larger armpiece was added in 2018 and means a lot to Miranda. "It represents a lot of things in my life," she told People at the time. "I was going from one phase of life to a new one and starting to take care of me and not worry about what was around me."

Miranda added: "It's about making sure I know that I'm the queen of my own heart. I love it."

Meanwhile, Miranda's Wanda June Home collection features over 80 items for the kitchen, bar, and home with the majority of items priced under $30 including desert-toned fringed cushions, southwestern rugs, and camper mugs with quippy quotes.

Miranda lives in a $3.4m home with her husband Brendan McLoughlin

"Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny," shared Miranda after the collection was launched last June.

"They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love, and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand."

