The best mattresses available on Amazon in the US

For best results, mattresses should be replaced every eight to ten years. You can replace a mattress sooner if you feel that it's gotten more "wear and tear" than you'd like. Amazon offers a variety of high-quality mattresses to suit any type of sleeper, and if you're a Prime member, you can enjoy free shipping too. Our choices for the best mattresses on Amazon in 2023 include hybrid mattresses, cooling mattresses, and affordable mattresses all with excellent ratings from customers.

RELATED: 14 best mattress brands in the US

MORE: The best air conditioning units on Amazon

What is a good mattress to buy on Amazon?

It all depends on your personal needs, whether you want something for back pain, something that keeps you cool through the night, or you want something that is good quality and affordable. Mattress brands like ZINUS, Casper, Leesa, and Tuft & Needle offer a variety of mattresses for any type of sleeper.

Is Amazon a good place to buy a mattress?

A variety of top brands sell their mattresses on Amazon, making it a reliable marketplace for all types of mattresses. You can also rely on Amazon to find reviews in case you need advice or information from customers, or answers on specific questions you might have. With Prime, you can also get free shipping.

Best hybrid mattress on Amazon

Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress (Queen), was $1,899 now $1,699, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

Enjoy the combined benefits of high-performance premium foams with pocket springs for superior comfort and exceptional support. This mattress is ideal for back, side, and front sleep styles while the hole-punched top layer of foam reduces heat to keep you comfortable all night.

Top review: "Yes, it's a tad firmer than I was used to, but the back and edge support this hybrid mattress offers are exceptional, eliminating the back pain I had with my previous memory foam-only mattress. The build quality and luxurious materials used are high grade. Overall, the Sapira is a class act."

Most popular mattress on Amazon

Linenspa Memory Foam & Innerspring Hybrid Mattress (Queen), was $319.99 now $279.99, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

A super affordable option, this Linenspa hybrid mattress consistently gets 5-star reviews for its quality to cost ratio. It's a firm mattress with low motion transfer and offers both support and comfort with its hybrid style.

Top review: "I'm a 200 lbs 6' tall contractor. I can't be fatigued when I wake up, my job depends on me getting a restful night's sleep in order to be fully prepared for my day. This mattress holds me quite comfortably. I've slept on it a month now, and the comfort/cost ratio is an incredible deal. I easily recommend this mattress."

Best value mattress on Amazon

ZINUS Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress (Twin), was $235 now $175.99, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

For affordability, comfort, and cooling, look no further than the ZINUS Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress. The memory foam expertly molds to the contours of your body to give you the comfort you deserve. It's also perfect for achy joints.

Top review: "Update: 3 years later, I still love this mattress. It’s held up, is supportive and comfortable and never sleeps hot. It’s been a very good buy for me. It’s a very good inexpensive mattress that has proven to be a great value."

Best firm mattress on Amazon

Casper Sleep Element Mattress (Queen), $695, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

There is much to love about this mattress. Two layers of premium foam provide softness and support, making sure to cradle curves and provide relief for joints. Meanwhile, the base foam is durable and prevents sinking and sagging.

Top review: "This mattress gave me the best sleep I've ever had. It was really odd to be supported, but still sink into it. It forms to my body without enveloping me. And even after multiple years of use, it's still just as comfy as the day I got it."

Best mattress for side sleepers on Amazon

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress (Queen), $1,795, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Mint layer of this mattress helps reduce motion transfer and provides pressure relief to make it the ideal mattress for those who tend to sleep on their sides. Reinforced edges also provide support for those "edge of bed" sleepers.

Top review: "I want to say this is the best thing that has happened to my back ever. I received mine in November 2022 I have given it 90 days to see if it helps and it 100 percent does! I am a side sleeper and I am so happy with this purchase. I read all the reviews before I bought mine and they helped me so I hope this helps someone else decide!"

Best eco-friendly mattress on Amazon

Happsy Organic Mattress (Queen), $1,399, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

The Happsy Organic Mattress passes all government flammability requirements while maintaining UL/GREENGUARD certifications for low chemical emissions and is 100% GOTS certified. Organic cotton, organic wool, and organic latex plus glue-less encased steel coil innerspring make this mattress incredibly environmentally-friendly.

Top review: "I don’t think I have ever written an Amazon review but happsy has earned it! Being new parents we searched for a safe mattress since reading a study linking polyurethane to SIDS. Although this mattress was a little more than we were hoping to spend it was worth every penny. Not only is this a safe option for baby it’s so comfortable. My husband my self and our 10 month old all sleep great."

Best innerspring mattress on Amazon

Modway Jenna Innerspring Mattress (Full), was $399.75 now $272.84, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

With its individually encased coils, the Jenna Innerspring and Memory Foam Mattress provides superior support for the hips, back, shoulders, and neck. Since the coils are individually encased, they significantly reduce bounce and motion.

Top review: "Great quality mattress and very comfortable! Not too soft or hard. Just perfect. Affordable and 5 stars. Can’t go wrong with this mattress!"

Best memory foam mattress on Amazon

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $699, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

Enjoy an incredible 365-day trial of the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress and a lifetime warranty. The gel-infused memory foam provides stability and support to help with back pain and achy joints.

Top review: "I suffered from neck and back pain that morphed into arm and hand pain & severe headaches. I put off going to a chiropractor...because I'm stubborn. Chiropractor alleviated most of the pain, but it always seemed to return in a few days. Made the decision to get a new mattress and because we'd bought our son a nectar mattress last year...and he loves it. So we purchased this one...now, I don't have pain, and I'm seeing the chiropractor once a month just to make sure things are still aligned properly, rather than 3 times a week in conjunction with massage therapy."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.