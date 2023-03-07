Inside Oscar winner Will Smith's stunning $42m mega-mansion The Best Actor winner lives in Calabasas with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith may have made history and headlines last year at the Academy Awards following his altercation with Chris Rock, yet his successful career has afforded him a very comfortable life - including an incredible home.

The Oscar winner, who addressed the 'slap' incident in the clip below, lives in a property worth an estimated $42million with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Located in the star-studded neighborhood of Calabasas, which counts the Kardashians among its other famous residents, the estate was fully completed in 2010 and has some seriously impressive facilities, including basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, its very own lake, and an outdoor pool.

Inside, the house has nine bedrooms, a meditation lounge, pool room, home theatre, and even a recording studio, where Willow reportedly recorded her hit single Whip My Hair. Now, fans may recognize the home from Jada and Willow’s online talk show with her mum Adrienne, which is filmed on the property. Look through the gallery to see more of Will and Jada’s home…

The hallway

The couple’s home has a grand entrance, featuring a carved wooden door that was reportedly restored from a fort in Northern India. And Jada showed how they wanted to impress their guests over Christmas by installing a fake snow machine outside the entrance, and a huge Christmas tree in the hallway.

The man cave

Will worked a lot from home during the coronavirus lockdown, and he made his Zoom chats easier to follow by projecting them onto a large screen on the wall. The actor has his very own man cave on the property, complete with music equipment and sporting goods.

The kitchen

Jada shared a peek inside the family kitchen when she completed a home workout on their wooden floor, showing an intricately carved island unit lined by three metal-frame chairs in the background.

The kitchen features an open plan layout with cabinets lining the walls and a huge island unit at the center for extra food preparation and dining space. The room has a similar yellow color scheme to the rest of the house, with wooden flooring and cabinets.

The Red Table Talk set

Red Table Talk, the talk show starring Jada, Willow, and Adrienne, is filmed in the family home, giving a unique insight into their private life.

The staircase

The hallway features an impressive open staircase which was trimmed with garlands and fairy lights for the family’s Christmas celebrations.

The living area

Will shared a look inside one of the family living areas over Christmas, showing a quirky patterned sofa that fits perfectly with the yellow color scheme.

The bookcase

The couple have utilized space in one alcove by installing a carved wooden cabinet and bookshelf that has been filled with reading materials and letter filing trays.

The décor is consistent throughout the property, with yellow walls, wooden furnishings and flooring offset with metallic accents.

The garden

Jada showed off the family's luscious green garden featuring flower bushes, foliage and desert-style sand colour schemes.

