Jimmy Kimmel's $9m family home is so unexpected – see inside

Jimmy Kimmel may be building a new luxury oceanside home in the Hermosa Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles – but his current abode will be hard to beat.

The host of the 2023 Oscars - which this year features a goodie bag worth a whopping six figures - currently lives in a $6 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills which he snapped up back in 2008, although the property is now estimated to be worth more than $9.4 million.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home boasts almost 5,000 square feet of living space which is plenty of room for his family to live comfortably.

Jimmy shares his stunning home with his wife, Molly McNearny, and their two children, Jane, eight, and son Billy, five. He also has two adult children with his first wife, Gina Maddy: daughter Katie, 31, and son Kevin, 29.

Inside Jimmy Kimmel's home

Not much else is known about Jimmy's house but it is said to have an incredible backyard with a swimming pool and offers plenty of privacy.

Jimmy's open-plan kitchen is a chef's dream

There is also a second single-story building on the grounds that Jimmy reportedly uses as a guest house, office, and home theater combo.

The talk show host has offered glimpses inside his property on social media however, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when he was forced to film Jimmy Kimmel Live! from his home.

Jimmy's office has a chic country style

When hosting the show from his office space, Jimmy showed off the unexpected design which features wooden-clad walls and country-inspired décor. There are wooden logs stacked on display, a comfy brown couch, a warming lamp, and piles of books.

As Jimmy is also the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, one day he decided to play a game with his children – inadvertently showing off their backyard, which you can see in the video above.

The dining space features his children's artwork on the walls

As the two little ones swung on the swings, fans could observe the star's surroundings. The children have a trampoline to play on and the garden space is lined with shrubbery and trees.

The contemporary home also has a living room that boasts cream-tiled flooring, neutral furniture, and a glass-paneled staircase leading to another floor of their home.

The lounge area features wooden accents and neutral décor

The open-plan kitchen has dark cabinetry, a double sink with gold taps, white tiles, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light.

There also appear to be double-sliding glass doors that lead out to the garden, with the children's artwork proudly displayed in framed photos on the walls.

