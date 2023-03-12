Jayne Torvill's mammoth family home with husband and two children

Jayne Torvill, 65, recently tore her bicep and has been wearing a sling during Dancing on Ice appearances. Keep scrolling to see inside the family home where the star is resting up with her injury.

The Olympic champion lives in East Sussex with her husband, Phil Christensen and their two adopted children, Kieran and Jessica. She has shared several photos from inside the property, including the cosy lounge, chic bathroom and massive garden. Take a look…

Jayne Torvill's hallway

Jayne posed in the hallway of her home one day, allowing fans to see inside the beautifully decorated space. The star has a wooden table with trinkets in the entrance next to her French doors. Above the table is a gold-framed painting and there's also a small glimpse of a red sofa or footstall at the edge of the frame.

Jayne Torvill's kitchen

Celebrity kitchens are often double the size of our standard homes, and Jayne's impressive space is up there with some of the biggest. It's designed with a rustic woodland theme, including a statement mural of a tree and its roots on one wall, a leaf patterned rug, and authentic wooden furniture.

Jayne Torvill's bathroom

The nature theme continues in Jayne's bathroom, where she has leaf-print tiled wallpaper. In the background there is a look at Jayne's chrome towel rail – a modern addition to the bathroom space.

Jayne Torvill's living room

The Dancing on Ice star's living room is the epitome of homely chic with a checked sofa, wood framed windows and a windowsill filled with precious family photos. The large windows flood the room with plenty of light and they also allow us to catch a glimpse of the exterior of the building with red bricks.

Jayne Torvill's garden

Jayne's garden features a large patio area with steps leading up onto the lawn, and furniture includes a circular dining table and chairs, two sun loungers, a shed and various plant pots.

