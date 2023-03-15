Holly Willoughby has found the perfect new curtains for a spring home refresh

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Spring is upon us, and Holly Willoughby has been giving us the inspiration to brighten up our home for the new season thanks to her beautiful new Dunelm range.

Filled with soft florals and warm tones, the range is filled with stunning home buys for our wishlists - and her pretty new curtains have particularly caught fans' eyes.

The This Morning presenter shared a photo of her new home piece on Instagram, which features a hand-drawn floral print. The Dunelm curtains are still available to shop, with prices starting from £45.

Jacinta Sage Eyelet Curtains, from £45, Dunelm

Made from 100% cotton, the eyelet curtains feature a subtle, hand-drawn floral print, giving a modern twist on a classic design. The printed lining on the curtains adds to the homely feel - and we think the timeless look will add a stylish touch to any home.

The Dunelm ambassador shared a photo of her new curtains on Instagram, captioning the post: "It may be grey and cold as you look out the window, but you can always dress your windows with something bright and fresh and beautiful …Jacinta, my latest ready-made-curtains collection Dunelm is a beautiful nature-inspired creation, which I love! The beautiful birds with pretty flowers and foliage brings nature into your home."

Fans headed to the comments to share their love for the stylish home buy. One follower wrote: "I love your collection, especially the bed linen. Absolutely beautiful and great quality." Another added: "This looks like such a beautiful range!"

The curtains aren't the only collection pieces getting our attention, Holly's range features pretty floral bedding, homely patterned cushions and even spring wallpaper that will elevate your home for the new season.

