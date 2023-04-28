Jonathan Ross' home is quirkier than ever in new photos by daughter Betty

Presenter Jonathan Ross lives in London with his wife Jane Goldman and children Betty, Harvey, and Honey

Jonathan Ross, 62, lives in Hampstead with his screenwriter wife Jane Goldman and their three children Betty, Harvey, and Honey, and his zany home looks even more lavish in new pictures shared on Betty's Instagram feed.

Betty was seen cuddling up to her pet dog on a sofa filled with a variety of patterned cushions. Behind Betty, there is a statement lamp featuring a green stand with playing cards stuck to it. The decadent room has a large window and a huge chandelier.

Betty Ross enjoys pooch cuddles at home

A separate post included another angle of the same room where it was revealed that the family have two oversized pieces of art on the wall, a collection of lights and lamps and a round gold mirror above the mantle. Look closely and you'll see their coving around the ceiling even has gold detailing – very regal!

Check out their lavish lounge

In another candid snap, family and friends gathered around the family's modern glass dining table, which allowed fans to see their lavish space. Jonathan has an assortment of seats around the table, black plastic chairs as well as a bright purple booth.

© Instagram Jonathan Ross' dining room is very lavish

The room has golden tinged curtains, gold lamps and a feature wall with gold and purple floral wallpaper.

Elsewhere in the property, The Masked Singer star has a retro home office filled with collector's items where he has a desk to work from.

Jonathan's man cave is a passion project

The walls are entirely covered with shelves and storage units which are filled with all of Jonathan's favourite movie and game memorabilia.

The room is fitted with blinds, but Jonathan prefers to keep them closed, creating a 'man cave' type feel.

© Photo: Instagram The family have a quirky garden outbuilding

There is also an unusual round guest house-cum-shed nestled under trees in the garden, which looks rather like a hobbit house.

Each year Jonathan's home gets transformed into a Halloween set ready for his iconic parties. Fellow celebrities such as Holly Willoughby and Craig Revel-Horwood have frequented the incredible bashes.

