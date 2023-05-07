Flip or Flop's Christina Hall shares mesmerizing pool photo as she opens the doors into $12M home

The Christina on the Coast star lives with her three children and husband Joshua Hall

Christina Hall was the envy of everyone over the weekend as she shared a glimpse of her never-ending backyard.

The Flip or Flop star lives in a $12M home in Newport Beach, California, and it resembles a hotel!

Taking to Instagram, the HGTV star shared a photo of her spacious garden, complete with an outdoor pool and seating area.

VIDEO: Christina Hall shares a glimpse inside her mind-blowing garage

Her pool even has a giant inflatable slide - ideal for keeping her youngest son Hudson, three, entertained. Christina's beautiful home often features on her social media accounts, and she's rightly proud of how she's made it look.

The property was purchased by Christina and her husband Josh Hall in 2022. "Celebrating and settling in," she captioned her Instagram post in June 2022, as she shared how they "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market".

Christina is mom to three kids: she shares her youngest, Hudson, with her ex, Ant Anstead, and son Brayden and daughter Taylor, 12, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

She married Josh in 2022. They moved from Dana Point back to Newport Beach last year to settle into a "long-term family home".

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram in April 2022.

"We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don’t love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids’ school. Back to Newport we go. Near school, friends and work.”

© Instagram The "Flip or Flop" star is a mom-of-three

The family also has a beautiful Nashville farmhouse, which she purchased in late 2021. Christina is embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show, Flip or Flop with Tarek came to an end in September 2022.

She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, but will next be seen in HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

She's also gearing up for a big birthday this year, as she turns 40 in July. In January, Christina opened up about turning 40 and her feelings on the milestone.

© Instagram Christina Hall with her husband Joshua Hall

She told People: "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.