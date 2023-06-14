Princess Eugenie's decision to live in Portugal has heartbreaking hidden backstory

Princess Eugenie, who has welcomed her second child, usually splits her time between the UK and Portugal

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their second child together, a boy called Ernest and their eldest son August is already a doting big brother in an adorable new photo.

Eugenie and Jack have made the decision to raise their children between the UK and Portugal, thanks to Jack's job abroad, but there's a sad story behind the business venture.

The Telegraph originally reported that the family moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club as Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

But the company's magazine explains how the business opportunity actually came about: "CostaTerra came to be part of the Discovery portfolio after a nearly 20-year search for an appropriate project in Europe. The project was initially undertaken by a Portuguese family, but after their patriarch's passing, they decided to sell. The family's permitted plans called for a golf course, 350 homes, and a hotel."

It is believed that Jack has been brought on board to head up the sales and marketing side of things for this very exclusive development prices for the sought-after homes will start from a staggering £3.6 million.

Eugenie and Jack have a base in Portugal

As for how the homes will look, the "architectural aesthetic reflects a modern interpretation of the regional style, with farmhouse influences and porches and rooftop terraces that encourage outdoor living," according to the same article.

It sounds like an idyllic place for Eugenie and Jack to raise their sons August and Ernest and there are activities like golf, horseback riding and yoga on the agenda.

Their UK home is within the grounds of Kensington Palace

The family's UK base is Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace, and new glimpses of their private life have shown corners of the property.

Meanwhile, Eugenie's sister, Beatrice has a beautiful home in the Cotswolds with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna.

The Express has reported that the house is worth a dazzling £3 million and boasts a swimming pool and tennis courts outside. It also has a separate outbuilding which is the perfect party house for when they entertain.

