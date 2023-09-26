Inside Jules Hudson's countryside home after £100k overhaul

Escape to the Country and Harvest on the Farm star Jules lives in Herefordshire

Escape to the Country presenter Jules Hudson is appearing on our screens again, but this time alongside Helen Skelton for Harvest on the Farm. When the star isn't on the farm or exploring the countryside, he has an off-grid cottage in Herefordshire to relax in. The property set him back £610,000 in 2012 and he has since forked out £100,000 on huge renovations. Here's everything you need to know...

Jules has painstakingly restored the property's original features and converted the two-up, two-down cottage into a five-bedroom family home.

Speaking to The Times, Jules opened up about his house which he shares with his wife Tania and their son Jack and the family's two Labradors, Teddy and Lolo. He revealed: "The house was brilliantly saved from demolition back in the 1970s by a very enterprising couple. They laid out the gardens, then went around preserving the house. It was liveable when we bought it, but it was very tired."

The costs crept up as extensive work was required on the roof, the internal wiring and the plumbing. The father of one admitted in the same interview that he would tackle any home job aside from electrical work.

Jules has written a book about country life, and in the introduction of The Escape to the Country Handbook, he admits: "Country life may not always be easier and cheaper but in my experience it could be the most rewarding undertaking any of us might make."

While the star doesn't reveal much of his home online, fans do get to see inside via some rare posts...

Jules shared a photo of the exterior of his property against a beautiful backdrop of clear blue sky. © Photo: Instagram

Jules posed in the home on his birthday, showing that it has a rustic design with exposed brick walls, tiled floors, a traditional looking radiator and wooden furniture. © Photo: Instagram

Another image showed Jules posing in a cracked brown leather armchair, in a room with cream walls and wooden floors. © Photo: Instagram

He has also shown off some of the sprawling grounds during a This Morning interview where fans could see open fields and idyllic views - how dreamy! © Photo: Rex

