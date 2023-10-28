Inside Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin's rarely-seen London home he shares with adorable cats

Nikita Kuzmin and celebrity partner Layton Williams are currently stealing the show every Saturday night as they consistently top the Strictly leaderboard with their mind-blowing performances.

But when the pair aren't together on the show or in the training room, where does Nikita live? The Ukrainian-born pro is currently believed to be living in London after moving from the German city of Frankfurt, a place he had lived since he was 18. The professional dancer often keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, and this extends to glimpses inside his home, however, he has occasionally lifted the lid...

Nikita's outdoor space

One of the best glimpses inside his home that Nikita has shared was this peek inside his outdoor living space as he worked up a sweat following the Strictly Live Tour. The outdoor area featured stunning wooden flooring and was perfect for having guests over with a selection of black chairs seen in the background. The dancer also proved it was the perfect place for an outdoor workout as he did some upper body and core training.

The clip also gave a look inside his living room with what appeared to be a gray sofa to recline on inside. There was also a numberless clock and various quirky paintings that decorated the white walls inside.

Nikita's kitchen

© Instagram Nikita shares his home with his two cats

The professional dancer enjoyed a sweet moment with his two cats, Leo and Bagheera, in his kitchen last year. The snap showed off a stunning kitchen area with a black painted wall and a small dining table where Nikita enjoyed a breakfast of salami alongside a bowl of muesli and blueberries.

The back wall showed how much of an art fan Nikita is with another beautiful painting hanging up alongside a document, while his windowsill was filled with various thin books and plants, while a red and white tea towel lay drying over a radiator.

Nikita's living room

© Instagram The professional dancer lives in London

Nikita enjoyed a moment in his living room back in December 2021. He relaxed on a black sofa with a red cushion. Behind him was a plain white wall and one that carried beige wallpaper. Attached to this was a set of plugs on which hung what appeared to be an electric blanket.

