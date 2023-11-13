David and Samantha Cameron to return to £17 million West London townhouse that neighboured the Beckhams?

David Cameron has made a shock return to government as the new UK foreign secretary following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's major cabinet reshuffle.

It's been seven years since the former prime minister resigned from his role, moving out of 10 Downing Street and into a £17 million Holland Park townhouse with his wife Samantha and their three children Nancy, 19, Arthur, 17, and Florence, 14.

© Dave Benett David and Samantha Cameron at Royal Ascot in June 2023

The Camerons' seven-bedroom home can be found in one of London's most expensive postcodes, nicknamed 'Millionaire's Row.' The likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Led Zeppelin are known to have properties in the star-studded enclave, which boasts leafy tree-lined streets and multi-storey homes enclosed behind wrought-iron gates.

© Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock David Cameron's £17million London townhouse in Holland Park pictured in 2016

According to the Evening Standard, the Camerons moved into the ritzy London property after it was bought in 2014 for £16.5 million by their friends, PR mogul Sir Alan Parker and his wife Lady Jane Hermione Parker.

The stunning three-storey, six-bathroom and three-reception room property served as a 'pit stop home' immediately after David's resignation as prime minister, where the family were believed to have stayed until David and Samantha's children could finish the school year.

© Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock A police presence outside David Cameron's new London home after he resigned as prime minister in 2016

Much like the Beckhams, the family also own a second property in the Cotswolds; a quintessentially charming "family nest" where the former PM is said to have written his tell-all autobiography about his time at 10 Downing Street, per House Beautiful.

The couple bought the house for £650,000 in 2001 when David became MP for Witney, Oxfordshire. It is now said to be worth about £1.5 million.

© Getty Former British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha at the Coronation of King Charles

The idyllic stone-clad cottage covered with sprawling roses is set in the charming Cotswolds countryside near Chipping Norton, moments from the illustrious member's club Soho Farmhouse.

© Matt Cardy David Cameron and his wife Samantha sit on the beach in Harlyn, near Padstow, England.

Mrs Cameron told House Beautiful: "To be honest, the house is slightly falling down. The windows are rotting, the roof needs replacing, but it’s lovely and it's where we brought each of our children home from the hospital. It’s our family nest."

It's not yet known whether David will once again uproot his family's lives in favour of his next political chapter, or if he'll commute to the capital from his humble countryside bolthole.