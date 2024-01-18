Johnny Depp's country living: 'Shy' actor's rare comment about £13 million home on sprawling estate

Johnny Depp has made a rare comment about his quiet life in Somerset where he enjoys residing on a sprawling 850-acre estate. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who has stepped away from the limelight in recent times following a very public defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, now resides in a small town in the West Country, where he can "finally be me."

The actor and filmmaker spoke to Somerset Life about his new way of living, explaining how despite a Hollywood persona, he is in fact a "shy person" and that living in the UK suits his persona. "In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset.

© Getty Images Johnny Depp now resides in England

"I can just be me — and that's nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

He added: "I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour, without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people but I'm not the great extrovert that people think."

The award-winning reportedly bought a mansion for £13 million back in 2014 but had been back in forth, before deciding to permanently shun Los Angeles to reside in England in recent years.

The home is located on 850 acres of land on a sprawling estate in Somerset and has surprised locals on multiple occasions by stepping out in public and going about his daily life as normal without being heckled by fans or photographers.

© Atsushi Tomura Johnny Depp

Meanwhile, following months of hiding away after his public legal woes with his ex-wife, Johnny made his public return by attending the Cannes Film Festival in the summer of 2023.

He then made a return to social media at the end of last year after laying low, to give a shout-out to his fellow crew and production team on the film, Modi, a biographical film he directed based on the life of famous Italian artist and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

Amber now lives in Spain with her daughter

"To my dear 'Modi' film family, Köszönöm [transl. "Thanks" in Hungarian] for all your exceptional efforts without which this film could not have been made. Please accept my eternal admiration, appreciation, respect and love, JD. X," he said.

As for his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard, the Aquaman star has since relocated to Spain along with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige. The star was spotted out and about in Madrid in a TikTok video in which she spoke Spanish in response to questions from photographers.



When asked how her new life in Spain was going, she answered in Spanish: "I really like Spain, a lot," and when asked if she would be staying, she admitted: "I hope I can, yes, I really like living here."

Amber and Johnny married in 2014, but Amber filed for divorce in early 2016 after 15 months and they reached a $7 million divorce settlement in August that year.