Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Johnny Depp's country living: 'Shy' actor's rare comment about £13 million home on sprawling estate
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Johnny Depp's country living: 'Shy' actor's rare comment about £13 million home on sprawling estate

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor says he prefers a quieter lifestyle

US actor Johnny Depp arrives for the opening of the RSFF festival in Jeddah on November 30, 2023
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockSenior Features Writer
Share this:

Johnny Depp has made a rare comment about his quiet life in Somerset where he enjoys residing on a sprawling 850-acre estate. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who has stepped away from the limelight in recent times following a very public defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, now resides in a small town in the West Country, where he can "finally be me."

The actor and filmmaker spoke to Somerset Life about his new way of living, explaining how despite a Hollywood persona, he is in fact a "shy person" and that living in the UK suits his persona. "In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset.

Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on July 13, 2020 in London, England.Hollywood actor is taking News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, to court over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34© Getty Images
Johnny Depp now resides in England

"I can just be me — and that's nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

He added: "I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour, without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people but I'm not the great extrovert that people think."

The award-winning reportedly bought a mansion for £13 million back in 2014 but had been back in forth, before deciding to permanently shun Los Angeles to reside in England in recent years.

The home is located on 850 acres of land on a sprawling estate in Somerset and has surprised locals on multiple occasions by stepping out in public and going about his daily life as normal without being heckled by fans or photographers.

MORE: Amber Heard's life away from the spotlight with daughter Oonagh after Johnny Depp trial – new insight revealed

MORE: Johnny Depp makes long-awaited return to social media with heartfelt message of gratitude and rare personal photo 

Johnny's message as Captain Sparrow quickly went viral and has acquired nearly a million views© Atsushi Tomura
Johnny Depp

Meanwhile, following months of hiding away after his public legal woes with his ex-wife, Johnny made his public return by attending the Cannes Film Festival in the summer of 2023.

He then made a return to social media at the end of last year after laying low, to give a shout-out to his fellow crew and production team on the film, Modi, a biographical film he directed based on the life of famous Italian artist and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

amber heard with daughter on her first birthday
Amber now lives in Spain with her daughter

"To my dear 'Modi' film family, Köszönöm [transl. "Thanks" in Hungarian] for all your exceptional efforts without which this film could not have been made. Please accept my eternal admiration, appreciation, respect and love, JD. X," he said.

As for his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard, the Aquaman star has since relocated to Spain along with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige. The star was spotted out and about in Madrid in a TikTok video in which she spoke Spanish in response to questions from photographers.

WATCH: Johnny Depp explains reason behind deeply personal self-portrait

When asked how her new life in Spain was going, she answered in Spanish: "I really like Spain, a lot," and when asked if she would be staying, she admitted: "I hope I can, yes, I really like living here."

Amber and Johnny married in 2014, but Amber filed for divorce in early 2016 after 15 months and they reached a $7 million divorce settlement in August that year. 

Other Topics

More Homes

See more