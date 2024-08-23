Gardeners' World star Adam Frost's lush garden at family farmhouse is paradise

As a host of Gardeners' World, Adam Frost has seen his fair share of impeccable gardens. But he doesn't have to go far from home to find one which perfectly embodies everything right with the English countryside.
In photos shared with his 124,000 Instagram followers, the horticulturist has offered an insight into the sprawling space which featured perfectly pruned raised beds where Adam grows vegetables for family meal times.
You may also like
The garden also has beautiful flowers adding a visual element to the fruitful space.
"We didn’t know how old the house was when we moved in two years ago," Adam revealed. "The property has been extended and added to over the years and the garden has been pared back. I want to return it to its former glory, and have already cleared out the original orchard and restored the yew hedge and Robinia grove."
Adam's family home
It is not just the garden, which features a pizza oven, that has been updated with the Frost touch. "Moving here surpassed our expectations," the BBC star said. "The house had already had a lot of work done, and Sulina is doing up the children’s rooms. She also likes to restore furniture and we sometimes go to auctions together."
Since moving into the historic home, Adam has extended his passion for gardening to include other green-fingered friends.
"I had a dream of setting up a gardening school, and although our Lincolnshire farmhouse has a big garden, Sulina had to persuade me to go and have a look at it," Adam shared. "It has five bedrooms and nearly three acres of land, but what sold it to me was the awesome wisteria climbing up the front. The scent was amazing!".
The author of How I Garden also gave an insight into his favourite flowers given he spends so much time planting them in his own garden. He said: "People often ask what my favourite flower is, but it’s like choosing a favourite child – it can change hourly depending on who’s being nice! I’ve got a soft spot for peonies at the moment, and species roses. A lot of my gardening is driven by memories."
The father of four also offers glimpses into his family life with Sulina and their children - Abi-Jade, Jacob, Amber-Lily, and Oakley. The gardening expert has shared selfies with his daughter from when they go running together and nights spent with his wife at concerts.