Gardeners' World star Adam Frost's lush garden at family farmhouse is paradise

As a host of Gardeners' World, Adam Frost has seen his fair share of impeccable gardens. But he doesn't have to go far from home to find one which perfectly embodies everything right with the English countryside.

The garden designer, 54, lives in Lincolnshire with his wife Sulina and their garden, as you may expect, is a masterclass in landscaping.

© Instagram The home was built in 1702 In photos shared with his 124,000 Instagram followers, the horticulturist has offered an insight into the sprawling space which featured perfectly pruned raised beds where Adam grows vegetables for family meal times.

© Instagram Adam grows plants as well as veg The garden also has beautiful flowers adding a visual element to the fruitful space. Views from Adam's garden back onto his beautiful farmhouse home which he revealed in an interview with House Beautiful dates back to 1702.

© Instagram Adam grows veg at home "We didn’t know how old the house was when we moved in two years ago," Adam revealed. "The property has been extended and added to over the years and the garden has been pared back. I want to return it to its former glory, and have already cleared out the original orchard and restored the yew hedge and Robinia grove."

Adam's family home © Instagram Adam lives with his wife Sulina It is not just the garden, which features a pizza oven, that has been updated with the Frost touch. "Moving here surpassed our expectations," the BBC star said. "The house had already had a lot of work done, and Sulina is doing up the children’s rooms. She also likes to restore furniture and we sometimes go to auctions together."

© Instagram Adam hard at work in his garden Since moving into the historic home, Adam has extended his passion for gardening to include other green-fingered friends.

© Instagram Adam started a gardening school "I had a dream of setting up a gardening school, and although our Lincolnshire farmhouse has a big garden, Sulina had to persuade me to go and have a look at it," Adam shared. "It has five bedrooms and nearly three acres of land, but what sold it to me was the awesome wisteria climbing up the front. The scent was amazing!".



© Instagram Adam lives in Lincolnshire The author of How I Garden also gave an insight into his favourite flowers given he spends so much time planting them in his own garden. He said: "People often ask what my favourite flower is, but it’s like choosing a favourite child – it can change hourly depending on who’s being nice! I’ve got a soft spot for peonies at the moment, and species roses. A lot of my gardening is driven by memories."