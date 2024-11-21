Drying my clothes inside made my house mouldy but here's how I fixed it

With no tumble dryer, a baby and a partner who gets through clothes at a rate of knots, I have no choice but to dry clothes inside in the winter. However, a mild autumn without putting the heating on much resulted in my house retaining moisture and mould started to build up on my windowsills. I recoiled in horror at the sight and got to work immediately. Keep reading to discover the steps I took to get rid of my mould problem and prevent it from happening again…

Condensation is bad news for your home

Why is mould in your home so bad?

Greg Wilson, savings expert and CEO of home insurance Quotezone.co.uk explains: "Mould spores are hazardous to health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with existing respiratory issues.

"Besides the health hazards, mould can also be very costly to remove and can cause extensive damage to your home's structure, including walls, ceilings and floors - leading to repair costs that can run into the thousands."

How to remove and prevent mould

Mould spray

As soon as I clocked black mould around my windows, I reached for the HG Mould Spray, £5.25 / $9.65 I had gathering dust in my cupboard and wow was I astounded at how quickly it blitzed the issue. I really wish I had taken a before and after picture, but I was too hasty at the time and wanted the problem fixed ASAP. But trust me, it's a miracle worker.

This mould spray works wonders

Window vacuum

Would you believe that the Kärcher Window Vac, £33.99 / $42.99 was a pressie from my mum one Christmas? She knows me so well! I use it most winters in the morning to take the condensation off the inside of my windows. This year, I had to crack it out sooner because of my mould issue. Top tip, it's also very handy to clean bathroom tiles and shower screens. You'll give Mrs Hinch a run for her money.

Dehumidifier

Having clothes drying inside means there is going to be more moisture in the air and a really good way to reduce that is with a dehumidifier. I bought a mini one from Amazon around a year ago, and to be honest I wish I bought one a little bigger to make a real difference. Something like the CAIKEZI Dehumidifer, £69.99 would have been ideal, it's a hit with customers with 84% five star reviews!

Opening windows

Now this does seem like a daunting task when it's chilly outside, but opening your windows for five minutes each day to allow the moisture to escape will massively help. I usually do it in the mornings after I've used my window vac.

Opening your windows can help

Spin cycle

Do you know you can add an extra spin cycle to each of your washes with most washing machines? This was a total game changer for me as it removes the additional moisture from the clothes before they are left out to dry. So you'll have quicker drying times and less chance of mould.