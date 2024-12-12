Chris Pine's $3m love nest for younger girlfriend is so secluded

Chris Pine has been quietly dating Keana Sky Wenger since 2023, but the couple have been thrust into the spotlight more recently after they were photographed together in public for the first time.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the Don't Worry Darling actor, 44, and the designer, 29, were spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles after attending an exclusive, star-studded dinner.

Since then, the pair have been photographed again walking together through New York City. Chris and Keana were holding hands as they strolled through the Big Apple while wrapped in coats to keep out the NYC chill.

© WireImage,, Getty Chris Pine attends the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 23, 2023 in London, England

Given we've only just found out the identity of Chris' girlfriend, despite them being linked for a year and a half, it's clear that the Into the Woods star prefers to keep his personal life private.

Fortunately for him, he resides in a gorgeous bungalow in Los Feliz which affords him a healthy amount of privacy. Here's what we know about his super-secluded home.

Chris Pine's ultra-private compound hidden away from the spotlight

Chris has used his Los Feliz property as his main residence since 2010. He bought the home from the actor Jason Lee for $3.1 million – though it's likely to have increased in value since.

There aren't many photos of the home in the public domain, but from the rare snaps we've seen and from the specifications, it's the perfect abode for someone who likes to enjoy the greenery and warmth of LA while embracing solitude.

The Mediterranean-style property is a bungalow which is 2,200 square feet in size and comes with a modest three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Many celebrity homes boast up to ten bedrooms or bathrooms, so clearly Chris values a more humble-style home.

Though what it lacks in bedroom numbers it makes up for in amenities. It comes with a full-size swimming pool, a spa and a wine cellar, plus a separate guest house.

It also sits on almost an acre of land, meaning there's plenty of outdoor space to roam.

© Alamy Stock Photo Chris Pine lives in the stunning area of Los Feliz

Despite being nestled in shrubbery and multitudes of foliage, the bungalow, built in 1948, encapsulates a mid-century style interior with wooden flooring throughout, wooden beamed ceilings and retro-style décor.

According to Velvet Ropes, it also has an outdoor patio area for dining which overlooks the pool and is covered by a wooden pergola.

© WWD via Getty Images, Getty Chris Pine and Keana kept things lowkey at Chateau Marmont recently

Chris Pine's Los Feliz bungalow faces legal battle

Earlier this year, it was reported in The Sun that Chris Pine's bungalow had been involved in a legal battle with his neighbour regarding the surrounding land of his property.

The neighbour, Helen Yu, was claiming that the tree roots located in Chris' garden had caused damage to her Hollywood Hills property.

© Getty Images Chris faced legal trouble over trees planted in his garden

According to legal files, Chris planted numerous ficus trees at the border of his garden to ensure more privacy from prying eyes, however, the roots started to grow into Helen's garden, causing the concrete to lift.

The issue was first raised in 2022, though Helen re-sued after the problem grew bigger. Things have been escalating all year between the two parties, and Chris' legal team filed to postpone trial dates numerous times.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 jaw-dropping celebrity homes

Eventually, Chris was not ordered to attend a trial in November as originally planned, as lawyers on both sides told the judge prior to the hearing that they had "resolved the matter in principle".

Instead, they were told to present their settlement to a court so that they could both put the matter behind them, details of which aren't known publicly.