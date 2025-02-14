Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's 22 live-in guests at £30m home

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, both 60, have a sprawling home in Surrey, but the couple and their two children Lady Louise, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 21, are not the only ones to reside there.

Estimated to be worth around £30 million, their 120-room Grade II listed home Bagshot Park is set within 51 acres of land and features a private lake and several stables, as well as a rehabilitation centre.

© Getty Images Bagshot Park where the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh live

The latter is located at the edge of the park near the town and features 22 bedrooms with en-suites, a beautiful orchard garden area, three treatment rooms, a therapy assessment kitchen, two physiotherapy gyms and a hydrotherapy pool.

That would make the minimum number of guests staying on the royal estate 22, but the website states that there are 41 beds at the £2,750 per week centre – not including any staff such as the on-site chef, wellbeing coordinator and 24-hour nurses.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Private royal homes we rarely see inside

"Neurorehabilitation Centre is purpose-built for providing specialist care for complex neurological conditions, as well as orthopaedic and residential care needs," the website says.

Sophie and Edward have lived at Bagshot since their royal wedding in 1999. According to Royal Palaces, the Crown Estate leased the home to King Charles' younger brother for 50 years in 1998, but the Prince has subsequently extended the lease to 150 years.

© Getty The couple share their home with two kids and two dogs

The Telegraph reported in 2023 that this would have been at a cost of £5 million.

The couple welcomed The Telegraph into their home – located just 15 minutes from the late Queen Elizabeth's home Windsor Castle – for an interview in 2021. Their "verdant" conservatory featured a grey dining table with engraved chairs, terracotta walls and potted plants, with large windows overlooking the sprawling grounds.

They also shared a peek into their home life with their pets, a black Labrador called Teal and a cocker spaniel, Mole. "Ignore the dogs. They’re completely mad," Edward joked.

Sophie previously invited BBC's Naga Munchetty inside Bagshot Park to film

Duchess Sophie had previously invited BBC's Naga Munchetty inside one room decorated with green striped upholstered chairs, a matching green carpet, a marble fireplace and luxury artwork.

RELATED: Prince William and Harry's 'luxurious' farmhouse Kate secretly visited